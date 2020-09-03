West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown has named Jarret Doege as his Week 1 starter against Eastern Kentucky.
The junior quarterback earned the starting role over Austin Kendall, who started most of last season for the Mountaineers. Brown expected a battle between the two during training camp, and that’s just what he saw.
“We had a long quarterback battle and we really feel like we have two quarterbacks on our roster that can win Big 12 games right now, which I think is a huge positive,” Brown said in a statement. “We hoped the competition was going to go through the spring and we would be able to name a starter a little earlier, but it didn't work out that way.”
Doege appeared in four games for the Mountaineers while starting three in 2019. In those games, Doege went a combined 79-of-120 for 818 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions. WVU went 2-1 with Doege as the starter, which included a victory over then-No. 24 Kansas State.
In his nine starts, Kendall went a combined 187-of-304 for 1,989 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Brown saw improvement in Kendall during training camp, but Doege ultimately beat him out for the starting role.
“Austin Kendall is much improved, and this was a true battle right down to the last scrimmage,” Brown said.
This week, following the conclusion of training camp, the Mountaineers began preparing for Eastern Kentucky. The Colonels are scheduled to travel to Morgantown for the season opener on Sep. 12.