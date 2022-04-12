The West Virginia football team has had many athletes run through its program and make it all the way to the top, becoming an impactful NFL athlete.
With nine first round NFL Draft selections for WVU in its history, along with 198 selections overall, West Virginia has become known for producing NFL talent on both sides of the ball since professional drafting began in 1936.
With the 2022 NFL Draft approaching on April 28, many former WVU stars will have a chance to make it to the professional level like their counterparts, including former running back Leddie Brown.
Some former WVU stars are still making a large impact in the pros, setting the foundation for West Virginia's players in the program today.
Tavon Austin - Wide Receiver
Coming in as the highest drafted player on this list at No. 8 overall in 2013, Austin was an electric athlete for the Mountaineers. He has been mostly a journeyman in the pros, playing for the Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars and most recently the Dallas Cowboys.
Austin has amassed 2239 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns on 244 receptions in the NFL and is currently a free agent for the 2022 offseason.
Geno Smith - Quarterback
Out of the second round in Austin's class, Smith was taken as a New York Jet, leading its offense for four seasons before jumping around on three teams since, the Los Angeles Chargers, the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks.
Smith is currently fighting for the starting spot for Seattle, with 6917 yards and 34 touchdowns through the air and another eight rushing scores so far in his professional career.
Quinton Spain - Offensive Lineman
Coming off his first Super Bowl appearance for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021, Spain has been an anchor for the Bengals' line since coming out of the undrafted free agent pool in 2015.
After signing and playing for Tennessee Titans for four years, Spain has made his way to Cincinnati in 2021, starting 90 games so far in his career across six seasons.
Rasul Douglas - Cornerback
Douglas came onto the scene with the Green Bay Packers in 2021, catching five interceptions with two defensive touchdowns. He was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round of the 2017 Draft, but has now found a home in Wisconsin.
Douglas also just inked a new two-year, $19.25 million contract for 2022, after being selected as an All-Pro candidate. Across his career, he has recorded 237 tackles and 10 interceptions.
Nick Kwiatkoski - Linebacker
Kwiatkoski was a quiet pick in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, coming in as a sure tackler from the Mountaineers defensive unit.
After four seasons in Chicago, Kwiatkoski has spent the last two years with the Las Vegas Raiders in an increased role at middle linebacker. Across his career he's recorded 286 tackles, six forced fumbles and seven sacks.
Karl Joseph - Safety
Coming from the same defense as Kwiatkoski, Joseph was picked at No. 14 in the 2016 draft by the Las Vegas Raiders for his immense hitting power shown in college.
Since then, Joseph has dealt with injuries shortening his seasons in Oakland, leading to a stop with the Cleveland Browns before currently playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. During his career, he's accumulated 305 tackles and 20 pass deflections.
David Long - Linebacker
Being the latest pick (sixth round) and most recent selection (2019 NFL Draft) out of this list, Long has found a stable role as an outside linebacker within the Tennessee Titans defensive unit.
Long displays great tackling ability alongside quick coverage skills, recording 144 tackles and two interceptions in only three seasons so far with the Titans.