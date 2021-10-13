West Virginia redshirt sophomore safety Kerry Martin Jr. has announced via Twitter that he has entered the transfer portal.
I’m officially in the portal.. pic.twitter.com/2L0qyULYKk— Kerry “KJ” Martin Jr. (@TheKerryMartin_) October 13, 2021
Martin returned to the team in 2021 after opting out last year due to COVID-19 concerns. This year, Martin has only three total tackles and one tackle for loss.
In 2019, Martin was a breakout player on the WVU secondary. He finished with 50 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.