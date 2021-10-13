Kerry Martin Jr.

Kerry Martin Jr. 

 WVU Athletics

West Virginia redshirt sophomore safety Kerry Martin Jr. has announced via Twitter that he has entered the transfer portal. 

Martin returned to the team in 2021 after opting out last year due to COVID-19 concerns. This year, Martin has only three total tackles and one tackle for loss. 

In 2019, Martin was a breakout player on the WVU secondary. He finished with 50 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. 

