West Virginia defensive coordinator Vic Koenning issued an apology on Twitter Wednesday, a day after defensive back Kerry Martin Jr. claimed that Koenning had directed insensitive comments toward him.
"I respect Kerry Martin's right to share that some of my words and actions impacted him," Koenning wrote. "I care deeply for KJ and, when given the opportunity to speak to him directly, am optimistic we can find common ground. In the interim, I want to offer my sincere apology to both KJ and the WVU Family."
With time to reflect, some thoughts from my heart. pic.twitter.com/paRgbeVJK3— Vic Koenning (@CoachVic_WVU) June 24, 2020
"I'm still learning every day and this is an opportunity for me to listen, learn and improve," Koenning continued.
Koenning has been placed on administrative leave as an investigation is currently in progress. In his apology, Koenning stated that he would fully cooperate with the investigation and would not comment further on the matter.