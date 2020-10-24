The West Virginia football team traveled to Lubbock, Texas and dropped a tight game, 34-27 on Saturday evening.
The Mountaineer (3-2, 2-2 Big 12) defense didn’t get off to a good start in the first quarter, with Texas Tech (2-3, 1-3) marching down the field on its first possession. The drive was capped off by a one-yard rush by newly inserted quarterback Henry Colombi.
WVU responded quickly, going 75 yards in five plays, ending in the first rushing touchdown of the night for junior running back Leddie Brown on the very next possession.
The Red Raiders took the lead back when sophomore running back SaRodorick Thompson went 48 yards to the endzone to go up 13-7 at the end of the first quarter.
After a 41-yard field goal by WVU kicker Evan Staley, Texas Tech extended the lead on an 11-yard pass to go up 20-10. Another field goal for the Mountaineers as the clock expired cut the lead down to 20-13 at the half.
On the first play of the second half, the Mountaineer defense came up large by recovering a fumble in Texas Tech territory. Three plays later, WVU found the endzone on a two-yard pass from junior quarterback Jarret Doege to sophomore T.J. Banks.
This touchdown would start a back and forth affair as the Red Raiders came right back on a nine play, 73-yard drive to take a 27-20 lead. On the ensuing possession, WVU responded again with a 10-play drive going 65 yards, ending with Brown pushing his way into the endzone to tie the game at 27 with six minutes left in the third quarter.
The rest of the game was dominated by the defense with both teams trading punts on the next five possessions. The game deciding play came when Doege threw a pass to sophomore wide receiver Sam James, who fumbled the ball and was returned for a touchdown by Texas Tech to take the lead for good.
For the game, Doege went 32-of-50 for 347 yards and a touchdown pass. His top receiver was sophomore Winston Wright, who caught nine catches for 126 yards.
Junior linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo led the WVU defense with 11 tackles. Darius and Dante Stills had a quiet game by their standards, but they each registered a sack.
The Mountaineers will be home once again when they take on Kansas State next Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon.