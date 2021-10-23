West Virginia picked up its first Big 12 win of the season by riding the legs of running back Leddie Brown who scored three touchdowns in a 29-17 victory over TCU on Saturday.
Saturday’s game started with a smack in the face for West Virginia (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) as TCU’s (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) Derius Davis returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown.
In the first half, West Virginia’s offense showed its balance as it gained over 300 yards with 150 passing yards and 154 rushing yards. WVU scored points on each of its first four drives in the first half.
The WVU offense responded with a 44-yard pass from Jarrett Doege to Sean Ryan that set the Mountaineers up in the redzone. TCU was able to hold the Mountaineers to just a field goal.
On West Virginia’s second offensive drive, the team took possession at the six-yard line and stormed down the field in 15 plays. The drive consisted of 10 rushing plays going for 55 yards including a five yard Brown rushing touchdown to cap off the drive.
Garrett Greene entered the game to start the second quarter for West Virginia. On second-and-12 from the six-yard line, Greene took off up the middle and went 67 yards.
Following the big run from Greene, the WVU drive stalled and the team settled for another field goal bringing the score to 13-7 WVU.
On the ensuing TCU drive, the Horned Frogs pushed deep into WVU territory and all the way down to the five-yard line. The Mountaineer defense held strong on the first three downs but TCU elected to go for it and quarterback Max Duggan connected with Taye Barber for a touchdown.
With under 30 seconds remaining, TCU made a field goal that brought the score to 20-17 entering halftime.
The West Virginia defense took center stage in the second half forcing a turnover on downs, a fumble and two interceptions.
WVU’s first drive of the second half was the first drive in which the Mountaineers did not score as the team punted on fourth-and-four from the TCU 49-yard line.
TCU quickly moved down the field to the WVU 39-yard line. The drive started with three straight carries for Kendre Miller going for 41 yards. Late in the drive, Duggan attempted a short pass but Daryl Porter Jr. jumped the route and intercepted the pass.
Following the interception, the Mountaineers were forced into a 49-yard field goal, Casey Leggs third of the game. The field goal extended the WVU lead to 23-17.
To start the fourth quarter, Duggan overthrew a deep ball and WVU’s Charles Woods made a great play on the ball to record the second WVU interception of the day.
Following the interception, WVU ran the ball three times with Brown, the third rush resulted in Brown’s third touchdown of the day.
On the next TCU drive, the West Virginia defense came up big once again. On fourth-and-two from the WVU 35, the Horned Frogs attempted a run but the play was blown up by Josh Chandler-Semedo forcing a turnover.
After a blocked WVU field goal attempt, the Horned Frogs took possession of the ball once again. On the second play of the drive, Duggan connected on a pass to Quentin Johnson but the WVU defense stripped the ball forcing another turnover.
The WVU offense proceeded to run down the clock and seal the victory.