West Virginia fans, stop me if you’ve heard this before.
West Virginia wants to run the football more in the next six games of the regular season.
Against the TCU Horned Frogs this Saturday, West Virginia and running back Leddie Brown may have a prime opportunity to unleash a rushing attack that hasn’t been seen this year. Through six games, TCU has the second-worst rush defense in the Big 12 as it allows 210 yards per game.
“That’s where we spent most of our time last week is getting our running game on track,” head coach Neal Brown said on Tuesday. “We just haven’t been consistent. They’ve (TCU) had some issues versus the run this year and it’s our hope that we can take advantage of that.”
The drive of this West Virginia offense was supposed to be the rushing attack with Leddie Brown, but that hasn’t materialized. Despite the issues, co-offensive coordinator Gerad Parker has said there is no secret to improving the offense.
“More than anything over these two weeks it’s been a commitment to saying, ‘let’s get it done’,” Parker said. “When we don’t [get it done] we just have to make sure that there’s a higher percentage of us getting it done to make sure we find yards on the ground.”
The Mountaineers currently rank last in the Big 12 in rushing offense with just 111.8 yards per game. The next closest team in the rankings is Kansas with 148.3 rushing yards per game.
Leddie Brown has 95 carries for 422 yards and six touchdowns. He is ranked ninth in the Big 12 among rushing leaders.
“Do we need to be better these next six [games] for him [Leddie Brown] as a group and him for us? Of course,” Parker said. “He possesses the things it takes to play at the next level and everything we do moving forward will help his percentages of that.”
In wins this season, West Virginia averages 284 rushing yards. In the four losses, the Mountaineers are averaging 69.75 rushing yards per game.
Leddie Brown sees the issues with the rushing attack stemming from the play of the offense as an entire unit.
“We need to play a complete game as an offense,” Leddie Brown said. “In all aspects with running, throwing and blocking. I believe we’re not far off, but a couple of a plays when people get tired, we just need them to strain a little bit more.”
“I’m not saying to be perfect because no one is perfect,” Leddie Brown added. “We just need to go a little bit more as a whole offense.”
Leddie Brown hasn’t had much support this season from other running backs on the roster. The second-leading rusher for WVU is quarterback Garrett Greene with 230 net rushing yards.
Running backs Justin Johnson and Tony Mathis have combined for 80 yards on the ground in relief. Neal Brown has said that neither Johnson nor Martin have established themselves as viable No. 2 options.
“Garrett has been our second-leading rusher and that’s where we’ve been getting carries from,” Neal Brown said. “Tony was better during the bye week so we’re going to let that play out Tuesday and Wednesday and whoever is better we’re going to go with. One of them has not separated themselves yet.”