The West Virginia football program hosted its annual NFL Pro Day on Tuesday, fielding a group of hopeful WVU athletes including star running back Leddie Brown.
The full list of former West Virginia players that made an appearance in front of NFL scouts were safeties Alonzo Addae and Scottie Young, punter Tyler Sumpter, kicker Evan Staley and defensive back Sean Mahone.
21 individual scouts from 18 of the NFL's 32 teams were present at the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility, watching many former WVU athletes interview for a chance at the professional level.
In his press conference prior to the Pro Day, head coach Neal Brown was focused on the goals for his student athletes and the benefits of hosting a Pro Day for his players.
"It's something that's very significant for these six individuals but also very important for our program," Neal Brown said on Tuesday. "We've been talking about three goals, we want to develop men, win, graduate and place. We've been very fortunate these last three years that everyone who has exacerbated their eligibility has graduated, that's credit to our academic staff."
After Sumpter and Staley opened the day with field goal kicks from many positions across the facility, the vertical jump and broad jump measurements were next on the slate. Addae, Mahone and Young also ran the 40 yard dash.
Following Young's performance he was thankful for the opportunity, with today's drills fulfilling many of his dreams in the past.
"It was a dream come true honestly, it was a surreal moment," Young said. "I remember being in middle school and high school and always dreaming of getting the opportunity to do a Pro Day. Getting the opportunity to perform in front of coaches at the highest level, it was really just a surreal moment."
Following the 40 yard dashes, the NFL scouts led the athletes through many agility drills, including the 20-yard shuttle and the three-cone drill, with new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell throwing passes to finish off the drills.
After his workout, Addae was grateful for the opportunity and thought his performance truly showed off his skills to the professional scouts.
"It was a great experience," Addae said Tuesday. "I definitely [showed off what I wanted to], like my movement, my explosiveness and being able to get out of my breaks."
"It [Pro Day] is definitely different just because all eyes are on you, so when you take the field as a team it definitely creates some nerves, but today was very different," Addae said.
To finish off the day, Leddie Brown ran half-back specific drills, along with the previous agility drills to round out his repertoire, however he did not participate in the 40 yard dash.
Brown was also tested through the air, showcasing his hands with many routes out of the backfield and down the field, with Harrell hitting him on many different patterns to finish the workout.
The 2022 NFL Draft is set to begin at 8 p.m. on April, 28, 2022 and go through April 30, 2022. Some former WVU athletes following Tuesday's Pro Day may have a chance to be selected to move onto the professional stage.