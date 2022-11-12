Garrett Greene was the story of the day, as the sophomore quarterback came in to lead the West Virginia football team and kicker Casey Legg hit the game-winner, to lead WVU 23-20 victory against the Oklahoma Sooners in Morgantown.
Legg’s 25-yard field goal as time expired lifted West Virginia (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) to its first win over Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) since moving to the Big 12 conference, as Greene replaced starting signal-caller JT Daniels and led the Mountaineers to five scoring drives.
The win keeps WVU bowl eligible, as they are two games from a 6-6 record with two games remaining.
The Sooners received the opening kickoff, driving down to the 37-yard line, but the 54-yard field goal from Oklahoma kicker Zach Schmit was short of the goalposts.
The Mountaineers received the ball at their own 37-yard line, but only made it to the opposite 46-yard line before a fourth and three. Going for it on fourth down, the WVU play broke down.
Quarterback JT Daniels was able to scramble out of a sack, only to make the decision to throw a baffling pass that was easily intercepted by Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman.
Daniels did not improve, as Greene was put in as quarterback for the following two drives.
The teams kept going back and forth throughout the first quarter, but the two defenses kept the score 0-0 after the first quarter.
After a field goal following a negated touchdown gave the Sooners a 3-0 lead, West Virginia then drove into Oklahoma territory and appeared to have a first down on third and seven, but a Justin Johnson Jr. fumble gave Oklahoma the ball back.
OU looked to have scored again on first and 10 from the West Virginia 46-yard line, but a stunning drop kept the score at 3-0.
Two drives later, a 67-yard pass from Gabriel to Marvin Mims Jr. set up a 12-yard rushing touchdown from Eric Gray to put the Sooners up 10-0.
It didn’t take long for the Mountaineers to answer, as a six-yard touchdown run by Greene made it a one possession game. However, the extra point snap was fumbled and returned by Oklahoma for two points, and the score was 12-6 going into halftime.
On OU’s first drive of the second half they got into WVU territory, but an incomplete pass on fourth and three gave the ball back to the Mountaineers.
Greene, who came back in at the end of the second quarter, had a red zone run to bring the ball to the Oklahoma two-yard line.
After a penalty, Greene threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton on third and goal. This capped off a 63-yard drive that lasted 12 plays and went over 12 minutes, giving WVU a 13-12 lead.
OU answered right back with a seven-play, 59-yard drive that resulted in a five-yard Gray touchdown run and a Dillon Gabriel two-point conversion.
WVU used a fake punt and Greene passes to James and wide receiver Kaden Prather to move into the red zone, and Greene took a snap from the 11-yard line and ran it for a touchdown to tie the game at 20-20.
Oklahoma then drove the ball to the 29-yard line, but Schmit’s 46 yard field goal went wide right.
West Virginia got the ball back in its own territory with 6:24 to go and would not give the ball back to OU. A third-down run and fourth-down pass from Greene kept the drive alive, as the Mountaineers set up a 25-yard field goal attempt with four seconds on the clock.
Legg nailed the attempt, giving West Virginia its fourth win of the season and its second Big 12 victory of the year.
WVU stays home for the its matchup next week, as they will face the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Milan Puskar Stadium. Kickoff time is still to be determined.