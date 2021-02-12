West Virginia head coach Neal Brown announced Friday that defensive line coach Jordan Lesley will be promoted to defensive coordinator for the 2021 season. Along with his promotion, Lesley will move to coach the outside linebackers.
“I am pleased to announce the defensive staff assignments, including Jordan Lesley, as the coordinator,” Brown said in a statement. “The staff did a great job of coaching and teaching last year, and our defense was an important part of our team’s success."
Lesley has been the defensive line coach for the past three years. The man filling the position as defensive line coach will be first-year assistant coach Andrew Jackson. The newest hire for the West Virginia coaching staff, ShaDon Brown will fill in as defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator.