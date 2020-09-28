For the first time in the 2020 football season, Milan Puskar Stadium will allow fans for the West Virginia football game scheduled for Oct. 17 against Kansas.
The stadium will be at 25% capacity, which equates to approximately 15,000 spectators. All fans will be required to wear masks when entering the stadium and will wear masks at all times except for when eating or drinking.
“I want to thank all parties involved in getting to this point,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said in a statement on Monday. “COVID-19 has presented many challenges, but we have always put the health and safety of our student-athletes, University and community first.
"Needless to say, we are excited to open our gates and welcome Mountaineer fans back to the stadium.”
Single-game parking passes are available for fans that request tickets. Tailgating, along with RV parking, is strictly prohibited in any parking lot operated by WVU athletics. Priority tickets will go to season ticket holders that kept their investment in WVU football during the 2020 season. WVU students and player’s families will also be given tickets upon request.
If tickets remain after Mountaineer Athletic Club members and season ticket holders request tickets, West Virginia will announce availability for general admittance on Oct. 12. Any Mountaineer Athletic Club members or season ticket holders that refunded their purchases at the beginning of the season will receive information on single-game tickets on Oct. 9.
As of right now, this plan is only in place for the Kansas game. WVU plans to evaluate each week to see if any changes need to be made due to COVID-19.