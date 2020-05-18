Bryce Brand, a defensive end/outside linebacker at Maryland, announced Monday that he was committed to transfer to West Virginia University.
No matter the pressure I stand on both feet....Thankful 🖤 100% committed. pic.twitter.com/n1jE8iiD1y— Bryce Brand (@TWO7__) May 18, 2020
A native of Detroit, Michigan, Brand will be a redshirt junior this fall.
In three years at the University of Maryland, Brand played in 26 games, including 10 during his freshman year.
During his redshirt sophomore season, Brand totaled 12 tackles. He had a career-high three tackles for loss against Rutgers on Oct. 5.
Brand's commitment comes just days after that of Scottie Young Jr., a safety transfer from Arizona. Brand had previously been committed to Arizona out of high school before flipping to the Terrapins.