It’s no secret that the West Virginia defense has played outstanding through four games this season and currently sits alone at the top in the nation.
There are a lot of stars on the defense, like the Stills brothers and Tony Fields II. One player that has started to show signs of a big future is true freshman Akheem Mesidor.
Coming out of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Mesidor has started to catch the eye of fans and analysts with his effort and potential. In the most recent game against Kansas, Mesidor had five solo tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
He may have made a jump because of a change in position against the Jayhawks, where he played a spot where he doesn’t need to do as much thinking and could just play instinctually.
“I think it’s a little less going on as far as recognition, which is where young guys usually struggle,” defensive line coach Jordan Lesley said on Tuesday about Mesidor moving to defensive end instead of tackle. “The blocks inside are just a little more complicated, so right now, that’s a better fit for his skill set.”
Mesidor doesn’t have a lot of experience, but Lesley thinks that he played better, and he will continue to improve as he gets more game action.
“He’s still learning,” Lesley said. “As good as [what he looks like] from the outside looking in that he played, there’s 10 to 15 more plays that I can pick out that are things that, down the road, people will see [and] get him in bad position.”
When he played in high school at Clearwater Academy International, he was an outstanding player at defensive end. In his senior season, he finished with 92 tackles with 18 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He also forced four fumbles and recovered two of them.
Despite having an impressive stat line in high school, things do not always translate right away to the college game, which Mesidor is finding out.
“Just fundamentally,” Lesley said about what Mesidor needs improvement on. “Some of the mistakes he makes, whether it’s footwork, whether it’s hand placement, eye discipline, whatever it is, there’s still things he has to improve on.”
Something that does not need to be taught is effort, which can be a major difference in a player being a good player and an outstanding one. Lesley acknowledged that even though Mesidor has things that he needs to work on, his effort and intensity hasn’t wavered.
“The thing that Akheem does is he understands that of all the mistakes and things he doesn’t understand, and the mistakes he makes, is how hard he plays makes up for it,” Lesley said. “He understands that if he’s got that, he’s got a chance.”
On the season, Mesidor now has 15 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. He will look to continue improving as the Big 12 schedule marches on.