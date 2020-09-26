In a game where West Virginia continuously beat itself with mental errors, Oklahoma State took advantage and earned the victory, 27-13.
Head coach Neal Brown felt there was an opportunity for West Virginia, and it didn’t rise to the occasion.
“Extremely disappointing performance as we were an undisciplined football team today,” Brown said. “We have to get better. We didn’t pass this test and credit that to Oklahoma State. They’ve been winning games for a long time and they don’t make plays that hurt themselves and we are not at that point yet.”
The first quarter was very conservative with both teams not taking shots down the field. Shane Illingworth started his first game at quarterback for the Cowboys and felt pressure on many pass plays in the opening quarter.
Neither team got into a rhythm as it was a stalemate going into the second quarter. Oklahoma State took off in the second quarter and really never turned back. L.D. Brown broke away for a 66-yard touchdown run less than two minutes into the second quarter to put OSU ahead, 7-0.
Only three minutes later, West Virginia Jarret Doege dropped back on third down in Oklahoma State territory but fumbled the football. Tyren Irby for the Pokes returned the fumble 56 yards for a touchdown and extended the OSU lead, 14-0.
West Virginia answered with a very methodical drive that set them up with a field goal attempt for Evan Staley, but a bad hold forced the Mountaineers to sit on the football and turn it over on downs. Oklahoma State answered with a field goal to make it 17-0 with five minutes remaining in the first half.
There was one positive in the first half for WVU when Doege hit Winston Wright with a 70-yard touchdown pass to put the Mountaineers on the board for the first time in the game. Oklahoma State scored another field goal before heading to the locker room leading 20-7.
The second half started off just as slowly as the first with both teams trading punts. West Virginia’s Tony Fields II electrified the Mountaineers with an interception off Illingworth to set WVU up inside OSU territory.
West Virginia converted that turnover into three points to cut the deficit to 10, 20-10. After a three-and-out by the Cowboys, Doege took the WVU offense into the OSU redzone. West Virginia only managed a field goal to trial 20-13 with nine minutes to play.
Illingworth led his most impressive drive of the game with the Cowboys burning 7:44 before Chubba Hubbard finished the game with a 23-yard touchdown run. This sealed the Oklahoma State win, 27-13.
West Virginia made many mistakes with 12 penalties for 106 yards. Coach Brown addressed the sloppiness and acknowledged the effect it had on the outcome of the game.
“Uncalled for, undisciplined plays,” Brown said. “Before we can win big games, we have to quit losing big games and this was a big game.”
Doege finished 20-of-37 for 285 yards with one touchdown. Wright led all receivers with six catches for 127 yards and a touchdown. Leddie Brown had his second straight 100-yard rushing performance with 26 carries for 103 yards.
With this loss, WVU is now 4-8 all-time against Oklahoma State and has lost six straight to the Cowboys. The Mountaineers are also 5-4 in Big 12 conference openers.
West Virginia next hosts Baylor on Oct. 3 in Morgantown. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on ABC.