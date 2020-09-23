The West Virginia University football team has had two weeks to prepare for its first conference opponent, and it’s against one of the best teams in the league: the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys.
“I think it’s important to see if we’re ready to play against the top teams in our conference, which I would argue that Oklahoma State is right up there with anybody,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said Tuesday. “They probably have the most experience on both sides of the ball and on special teams.”
The Cowboys (1-0) have a major weapon in the backfield in junior running back Chuba Hubbard. Hubbard led the country in rushing yards last season, finishing with more than 2,000 yards on the ground. Last week against Tulsa, he ended a streak of 11 straight games with 100 or more yards rushing when he put up 93 on 27 carries.
“His ability to break tackles and make explosive plays is what sets him apart,” Brown said of Hubbard. “He gets a lot of publicity for his rushing attack, which he should, but he beat us last year with his receiving skills, which says a lot about him.”
Another target that could be just as dangerous is senior wide receiver Tylan Wallace. Against Tulsa, Wallace had only four catches but had 94 yards receiving.
“He’s special,” Brown said of Wallace. “He’s really a guy that I think is as good as any wideout in the country. I have a lot of respect for him.”
In the first game for the Mountaineers (1-0), junior quarterback Jarret Doege led the way for the offense. He put up 228 yards while completing 19-of-25 passes and connected on three touchdowns in just the first half.
Doege didn’t play until late last season to preserve a redshirt, but one opponent he faced was Oklahoma State. He thinks having that experience will help with the matchup when they travel to Stillwater this year.
“They haven’t changed a whole lot,” Doege said on Tuesday. “They got 10 out of 11 starters [on defense] coming back, so I don’t think they’re going to do anything really different than they did last year.”
The Mountaineer offense had 329 yards rushing against Eastern Kentucky in their first game, but the Cowboys will prove to be a much stiffer test. They held Tulsa to 112 yards on the ground and only 278 total yards of offense. Tulsa also finished the game going 0-for-12 on third down.
Going back to last season, WVU has won its last two road games, including a victory over No. 24 Kansas State. The game at Oklahoma State is set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and will be nationally televised on ABC.