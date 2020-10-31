It was a pure beatdown by West Virginia for its first victory over a top-25 opponent in a 37-10 win over No. 16 Kansas State on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium.
It didn’t take long for the WVU (4-2, 3-2 Big 12) defense to push the Texas Tech performance in the back of its mind when Nicktroy Fortune intercepted a pass from Will Howard on the third play of the game. The offense, however, took a little bit longer to get moving with Evan Staley missing a 51-yard field goal after the interception.
Kansas State (4-2, 4-1) answered the call with a drive to take the lead, 3-0 with a chip shot from Blake Lynch. The Mountaineers returned the favor with a field goal from Staley to tie the game at three at the end of the first quarter.
On the following Kansas State offensive series, Sean Mahone intercepted a Howard pass for West Virginia’s second forced turnover of the first half. The WVU offense once again was unable to take advantage of the turnover and punted after a three-and-out.
After a missed Kansas State field goal, the West Virginia (4-2, 3-2 Big 12) offense scored the first of what would be three touchdowns in a span of nine minutes. It started with a six play, 66-yard drive that was capped with a touchdown pass from quarterback Jarret Doege to Ali Jennings.
The next score came from Leddie Brown who bounced into the endzone for his tenth touchdown of the season to extend the West Virginia lead to 17-3. The Mountaineers scored one more touchdown before halftime when Doege connected with Winston Wright Jr. for a 15-yard touchdown pass.
Kansas State (4-2, 4-1 Big 12) responded with its first and only touchdown of the afternoon to cut the deficit to 14 heading into halftime.
The second half was much of the same with West Virginia continuing to pile on the points en route to an upset. Dylan Tonkery provided the play to cap the game when he took the third WVU interception of the game to the endzone from 18 yards out in the third quarter to put West Virginia ahead, 34-10.
Doege and the WVU offense was working on finishing out the clock, but Alec Sinkfield fumbled at the Kansas State 43-yard line. The Wildcats recovered the fumble and finished the game.
Doege finished 22-of-34 for 302 yards and two touchdowns. Brown rushed for 102 yards on 24 carries and had one score. Sinkfield had his best game of the season with 85 rushing yards.
The Mountaineer defense was completely dominant as it held Kansas State to 225 yards and forced three turnovers. The Wildcats finished the game only 6-for-14 on third down conversions.
The mistakes that have plagued WVU for most of the year weren’t prevalent in the win. The Mountaineers had five penalties for 50 yards and only one turnover.
Coming into Saturday, Kansas State was first in the Big 12 along with Oklahoma State with an undefeated conference record.
Up next, West Virginia heads to Austin, Texas to face the Texas Longhorns on Nov. 7.