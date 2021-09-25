On Saturday, West Virginia held tight with No.4 Oklahoma, but a late game push from the Sooners propelled them to a 16-13 victory. The West Virginia defense held strong throughout the game but faltered on the last drive of the game, allowing Oklahoma to drive 82 yards and kick game winning field goal.
West Virginia started the game with a long opening drive touchdown. West Virginia took nine minutes off the clock with its 17-play 75-yard opening drive. Garrett Greene scored the touchdown on a read option.
On the ensuing kickoff, Oklahoma had a big return and a late hit penalty was added on to put Oklahoma at its own 48-yard line. The drive ended with a five-yard pass to Austin Stogner to tie the score at seven.
With over two minutes left in the second half, WVU forced a punt which gave Jarret Doege and the offense the ball within the Oklahoma side of the field. With no timeouts left in the game, the Mountaineers marched 41 yards down the field to set up for a Casey Legg field goal to take the lead.
In the first half, the West Virginia defense dominated the Sooners allowing just 91 yards of offense. The Mountaineer defense also forced three punts and intercepted a Spencer Rattler pass in the first half.
To start the second half, the Sooners stormed into the redzone but West Virginia held strong and forced a field goal. Gabe Brkic split the uprights and tied the game.
With under 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, the Sooners drove the ball deep into West Virginia territory. The WVU defense once again held strong in the redzone and forced Oklahoma to settle for a field goal.
West Virginia drove deep into Sooner territory but a mishandled snap led to West Virginia punting the ball back to Oklahoma.
Oklahoma took possession of the ball inside the 10-yard line with just over three minutes left in the game, tied 13-13. The Sooners quickly drove down the field and into field goal range where Brkic was set up for his third field goal attempt of the day. Brkic nailed the 29-yard field goal as time expired to seal the victory for the Sooners.
Leddie Brown led the West Virginia offense with 15 carries for 56 yards, the majority of his touches came in the first half. Doege finished with just 160 yards of passing on 29 pass attempts. Greene completed three passes for 19 yards and also rushed five times for 15 yards and one touchdown.
Next Saturday, the Mountaineers will host Texas Tech, the game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. the game will be televised on ESPN 2.