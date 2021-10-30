On a cold dark day in Morgantown, the West Virginia offense shined bright, putting up 38 points in an upset win over No. 22 Iowa State, 38-31.
A career day of six catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns from Bryce Ford-Wheaton gave WVU (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) the spark it needed to defeat Iowa State (5-3, 3-2 Big 12).
West Virginia looked asleep to start the game as the offense picked up just one first down before punting the ball away to Iowa State. On Iowa State’s first possession, running back Breece Hall found a crease in the defense and ran through for a 70-yard touchdown.
The WVU offense was quick to respond with a scoring drive of its own. Quarterback Jarrett Doege checked down to tight end T.J. Banks twice on the drive for a combined 25 yards which helped to set up a Leddie Brown touchdown run.
With all the momentum on WVU’s side, Neal Brown decided to make a change at quarterback and Garrett Greene entered the game. In his only drive of the first half, Greene was unable to generate much offense and the team was forced to punt.
On the ensuing Iowa State drive, the Cyclones killed any momentum left as Purdy connected with a wide open Tarique Milton for a 68-yard touchdown.
West Virginia’s offense responded with a methodical 75-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Ford-Wheaton.
As WVU clung to a 17-14 lead with two minutes remaining in the first half, the offense took over inside its own 10-yard line.
The Mountaineer offense took almost no time off the clock and was forced to punt, giving the ball back to ISU with 1:18 and three timeouts. The Cyclones had more than enough time to move into field goal range and tie the game at 17 going into the half.
On first-and-30, Doege dropped back and threw a pass to the flat but was intercepted by Jake Hummel who returned the ball for six.
The West Virginia offense remained unrattled and on the next possession, Doege connected with Ford-Wheaton for another amazing touchdown grab to tie the score at 24.
On the next drive, Hall broke loose for 53 yards to set ISU up with the ball at the four-yard line. Purdy capped off the drive with a one-yard rushing touchdown that gave ISU a 31-24 lead.
As the fourth quarter started, the Mountaineers were facing a seven-point deficit and needed a fourth down conversion. Doege dropped back in a five wideout look and delivered a bullet to Winston Wright Jr. who found the endzone.
With 10 minutes remaining in the game, Doege connected with Ford-Wheaton for a 45-yard reception setting the Mountaineers up in striking distance. As the ball sat at the two-yard line, Leddie Brown took a handoff up the middle and gave WVU a 38-31 lead.
On the final drive of the game, West Virginia’s defense allowed the Cyclones to push down the field but the defense came up with a big stop to seal the Mountaineer victory.