The West Virginia Mountaineers are set to face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Tuesday, December 28, as the two squads travel to Phoenix, Arizona to compete in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
Led by third-year head coach Neal Brown, WVU (6-6) will look to end on a high note in what has been an up and down season for the team.
“Our staff and our players are extremely excited about the opportunity to play Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix,” coach Brown said during the team selection teleconference on December 5. “A lot of respect for the Minnesota football program and what coach [P.J.] Fleck has done there.”
This matchup will mark the 39th time in WVU’s history in which the program has been selected to a bowl game, and will be coach Brown’s second such game with the team. The contest will take place at an infamous MLB stadium, Chase Field, and will be the first meeting between the two teams in either program’s history.
The Mountaineers will enter Tuesday’s action fresh off of back-to-back wins to conclude their regular season, including a dominant 31-23 win over the rival Texas Longhorns on November 20.
In that contest WVU quarterback Jarret Doege had one of his best performances of the season, posting 290 yards through the air with three touchdown passes and no interceptions.
The Mountaineers will certainly hope to see a repeat performance out of the quarterback on Tuesday, after their star running back Leddie Brown announced his intentions to declare for the NFL draft on December 16 and opted out of the game.
His presence will surely be missed by WVU, as the team was 5-0 this season when Brown eclipsed 100 yards on the ground. They had an 11-1 record in such games throughout his college career.
With this news the Mountaineers will pass the running duties over to sophomore back Tony Mathis Jr., who had perhaps his best collegiate performance yet in the team’s most recent game when he put up 118 yards on 22 carries in a 34-28 win over Kansas on November 27.
For the Golden Gophers (8-4), they too are coming off of two straight victories to wrap up their regular season with wins over Indiana and Wisconsin. This will be Minnesota’s 22nd bowl game appearance in school history, and the third since coach Fleck took over stewardship of the team.
“We’ve got our hands full. Minnesota comes in here 8-4 and one of the best defensive units in the entire country and a strong rushing attack,” coach Brown said following the team’s arrival in Arizona on Christmas day, “But we feel like we’ve been prepared as we’ve gone through the season and played against some very high-ranked opponents.”
Kickoff at Chase Field is scheduled for 10:15 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast via ESPN.