Week 1 of the long-awaited NFL season has officially begun. Over the years, West Virginia has produced several draft picks and successful professional players. This Sunday, Sept. 10, nine former Mountaineers will be suiting up on the gridiron on active NFL rosters.
Here are the Mountaineers to watch for in action in their 2023 debut:
Dante Stills, DL: Arizona Cardinals
Defensive lineman Dante Stills is the only active Mountaineer rookie in the league. As a sixth-round draft pick (213th overall) in April, Stills made the Cardinals’ 53-man roster and is second on the team’s depth chart at defensive end.
In his senior season at WVU, Stills finished with 26 tackles, 13 solo, 4.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss. The defensive lineman leads West Virginia with the most tackles for loss in program history with 52.5.
In the Cardinals’ preseason, Stills saw action in two games, totaling six combined tackles and a sack. While he is still trying to fit in the defensive line rotation in Arizona, there is a chance for Stills to make his regular season debut on Sunday, Sept. 10, against the Washington Commanders.
Kyzir White, ILB: Arizona Cardinals
Joining Stills in Arizona is Kyzir White, a Mountaineer from 2016-17 before being selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. While White is a linebacker in the league, he played safety during his tenure at WVU.
White has been with the Cardinals since March after spending time with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Philadelphia Eagles. Last season in Philadelphia, White totaled 110 combined tackles with 1.5 sacks. In Arizona’s depth chart, he is listed as the starting inside linebacker.
Geno Smith, QB: Seattle Seahawks
An offense that could be a threat to Stills and White in the NFC West is the Seahawks,’ led by quarterback Geno Smith. Smith had a breakout year in 2022, leading the NFL in completion percentage (69.8%), accumulating 4,282 yards for 30 touchdowns.
At West Virginia, Smith totaled 98 touchdowns from 2009-12. He led the Mountaineers to a 70-33 Orange Bowl win in 2012 and was drafted in 2013 by the New York Jets.
Although Smith’s breakout year did not come until his 11th professional season, he is now a favored quarterback in the league with a 100.9 RTG in 2022. He is projected to have another successful season this year as Seattle’s starting quarterback.
Colton McKivitz, OT: San Francisco 49ers
Rounding out the Mountaineers representing the NFC West is offensive tackle Colton McKivitz. McKivitz played for WVU from 2015-19 where he played in the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl after a successful redshirt senior season.
McKivitiz was drafted by the 49ers in 2020 and bounced between the practice squad and active roster. This year, McKivitz has solidified himself as a starter on the offensive line as he is listed as the starting right tackle on San Francisco’s depth chart.
Tony Fields II, LB: Cleveland Browns
The only active Mountaineer representing the AFC North, Tony Fields II, is suiting up for his third professional season. After being drafted in 2021 as the No. 153 overall pick, Fields has made 42 career tackles in Cleveland with one interception.
In 2020 at WVU, Fields finished No. 1 in the Big 12 in tackles per game (9.8), registering 88 tackles and one sack. Heading into his third year in the league, Fields is listed as the second-string weakside linebacker for the Browns’ defense.
David Long Jr., LB: Miami Dolphins
Former Mountaineer David Long Jr. recently became a Miami Dolphin for the 2023 season after spending four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. Over that time with the Titans, Long combined for 230 tackles and four interceptions.
Long started 31 games for West Virginia from 2015-2018. He was the 188th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft after being named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2018.
Trevon Wesco, TE: Tennessee Titans
A West Virginia teammate of Long’s, Titan’s Trevon Wesco was a fourth-round pick of the 2019 draft to the New York Jets. After being waived from the Jets in August 2022, Wesco spent some time with the Chicago Bears before signing with the Titans as an unrestricted free agent.
Wesco has only totaled 113 receiving yards in his professional career but looks to add depth to the tight end room at his new home in Tennessee.
Mark Glowinski, OG: New York Giants
Offensive lineman Mark Glowinski enters his ninth season in the NFL after being selected as the 134th pick overall in the 2015 draft. Glowinski spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts before joining the Giants’ roster in 2022.
Glowinski saw 1,045 offensive snaps last season with the Giants and is listed as this year’s starting right guard on the team’s unofficial depth chart. Prior to his professional career, Glowinski started all 12 games for WVU in 2013, paving the way for the offense to average 148.7 rushing yards per game.
Rasul Douglas, CB: Green Bay Packers
Cornerback Rasul Douglas played for the Mountaineers from 2015-16 before he was drafted by the Eagles in the 2017 NFL Draft. Douglas spent three seasons with the Eagles and one with the Carolina Panthers before signing with the Packers in 2021.
Over two seasons with Green Bay, Douglas totaled 142 combined tackles and nine interceptions. He is listed as a starting cornerback on the team’s depth chart this season.