On Saturday, the West Virginia football team and head coach Neal Brown step onto the field in College Park, Maryland, for their 2021 season opener against the Maryland Terrapins.
This is the first true road game that the Mountaineers have opened a season with since 2005 and the first time they have faced the Terrapins since 2015. Heading into a matchup that was once a yearly meeting, Neal Brown has expressed that there are a lot of unknowns about his team and their opponent.
“Difficult first game with new coordinators in all three phases for them [Maryland],” Neal Brown said. “Until you go out and play a game, I’m not really sure that you know what you have.”
It will be a familiar crew headlining the 2021 team as quarterback Jarret Doege and running back Leddie Brown are back to lead the offense. The defense is led by some familiar names as well in defensive lineman Dante Stills and linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo.
Doege had a solid year under center in 2020 as he finished second in the Big 12 in passing yards with 2,587. Doege threw for 14 touchdowns and a conference-low, four interceptions.
Leddie Brown had a breakout year and was dubbed “the baddest man in Morgantown” by Fox’s Gus Johnson. In his junior season, Leddie Brown rushed for 1,010 yards and nine touchdowns. Due to his performance, Neal Brown has announced that the offensive attack will flow through his talented running back.
“Leddie Brown, we’re going to run our offense through him,” Neal Brown said. “I think he’s the one guy that has really proven that he can go out and win games.”
West Virginia touted the No. 1 defense in the Big 12 a year ago and a majority of those players have returned. Stills has taken the steps to lead the defensive line along with Akheem Mesidor. Alonzo Addae is back for his final year and will bring consistency and veteran leadership to a WVU secondary that took a hit in the offseason due to transfers.
Jordan Lesley was promoted to defensive coordinator after co-defensive coordinator, Jahmile Addae, left for Georgia in January. Lesley’s defense will have to handle a mobile quarterback when it faces the Terrapins.
Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is in his junior season at Maryland, but only played in four games last year. In those appearances, Tagovailoa was one of the most consistent quarterbacks in the Big Ten.
Tagovailoa struggled late in the season, but finished with 1,011 passing yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. Heading into 2021, Tagovailoa is on the Maxwell Award Watch List and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List.
“At quarterback, really talented kid,” Neal Brown said. “He’s a dual-threat. He can run the football and he can throw it intermediary and deep and he has a nice touch.”
Maryland head coach Michael Locksley made swift changes with his coaching staff during the offseason with Dan Enos taking over as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach and Brian Stewart becoming the defensive coordinator/safeties coach.
These changes leave a lot of questions for the Mountaineers heading into the opener on what they will face.
West Virginia leads the all-time series, 28-22-2. In the latest meeting in 2015, WVU won, 45-6.
“I think we need to find joy in coaching and playing at this time of the year,” Neal Brown said at his Tuesday press conference. “A lot going on in the world that’s negative, but hopefully our fans and our players and staff can really find some joy to get out and compete this week.”
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. from Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.