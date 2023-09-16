It was a monumental night in Morgantown.
The Pitt Panthers traveled down the country roads of West Virginia to play in front of a sold-out crowd. The Backyard Brawl had officially returned to the Mountain State.
Milan Puskar Stadium was striped with gold and blue and filled with the deafening sounds of WVU fans as the Mountaineers prevailed, 17-6.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Nicco Marchiol was the hero of the night for WVU, as he came in for an injured Garrett Greene in the first quarter and led the team to victory. Marchiol finished with 60 passing yards and one touchdown.
While Marchiol stepped up, sophomore running back CJ Donaldson played a big part in the victory. He finished with 102 rushing yards and one touchdown.
WVU got the ball first, but suffered a three-and-out to open the game.
The Panthers went 11 plays for 67 yards on their first drive, but had to settle for a 21-yard field goal. All 11 plays on the drive were runs.
Early in the next drive, Greene had to exit with an ankle injury, bringing in Marchiol.
Marchiol took the Mountaineers to the Panther’s 40-yard line, but an incompletion to junior tight end Kole Taylor on 4th down gave the ball back to Pitt.
After the first quarter, there had been 21 total running plays between the two teams compared to just six passes.
WVU was moving the ball on offense with a drive that included Marchiol’s first two completions of the game. However, a fumble from a botched handoff gave Pitt the ball.
The Panthers’ possession did not last long, as quarterback Phil Jurkovec threw an interception to junior safety Aubrey Burks. Burks had a 26-yard return that set the Mountaineers up at the Pitt 31-yard line.
One play was all WVU needed, as Marchiol hit Taylor in the flat who was able to get in the end zone for WVU’s first touchdown to make the score 7-3.
Pitt was able to make another field goal before halftime, making the score 7-6.
The Mountaineers forced a three-and-out to start the second half and immediately marched down the field on offense. Sophomore running back C.J. Donaldson capped off a 13-play, 61-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run to make the score 14-6.
WVU’s defense was only on the field for two plays as redshirt senior cornerback Beanie Bishop picked off Jerkovec and returned it to the Pitt 31. WVU scored a field goal off the leg of redshirt junior kicker Michael Hayes, making the score 17-6.
WVU took five minutes off the clock in the fourth quarter, but a punt by sophomore Oliver Straw was blocked, giving Pitt the ball on WVU’s 48-yard line with 8:19 left.
The Mountaineer defense stayed strong, as Jurkovec was stood up on a 4th-and-1 quarterback sneak attempt.
West Virginia drove deep into Pitt territory, then turned the ball over on downs with a Jaylen Anderson run. The Panthers had an 86-yard journey ahead of them to reach the end zone with 1:12 left on the clock.
The drive did not last long, however, as a pass was deflected by redshirt senior safety Marcis Floyd and snagged by redshirt senior quarterback Malachi Ruffin to get the ball back for WVU with 55 seconds left.
Marchiol kneeled down twice to seal the game, and the Mountaineers had officially come out on top in the Backyard Brawl 17-6.
The Mountaineers will take the field in front of a home crowd again against Texas Tech on Saturday, Sept. 23.