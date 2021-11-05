After two-straight victories to revitalize its season, West Virginia welcomes the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday in a pivotal Big 12 matchup at Milan Puskar Stadium.
West Virginia (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) has potentially turned its season around after starting the year winless through three games in the conference. Now, the Mountaineers will be facing their fourth top-25 team of the year as they tout a 2-1 overall record against ranked opponents.
Oklahoma State (7-1, 4-2 Big 12) is coming off a dominant 55-3 win over the Kansas Jayhawks last Saturday. It was the best offensive performance of the year for the Cowboys as they are ranked No. 8 in the Big 12 in total offense with 394.6 yards and 29.4 points per game.
Through eight games, Oklahoma State has scored at least 30 points only three times.
Quarterback Spencer Sanders will take the snaps for OSU as he is in his third season as starting quarterback for the Cowboys. This season, Sanders has 1,341 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. Against Kansas, Sanders went 12-of-19 for 157 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Running back Jaylen Warren will see a heavy workload as he ranks No. 5 in the Big 12 in rushing with an average of 106 yards per game. Warren has 175 carries for 850 yards and six touchdowns. Warren is second in the conference in total carries this season.
The West Virginia offense has seen a resurgence over the past two weeks as it has put over 400 yards of offense in back-to-back games. Running back Leddie Brown has broken out from a slow start to his senior season with 46 carries for 220 yards and five touchdowns in the last two games.
Quarterback Jarret Doege is coming off his best game of 2021, going 30-of-46 (65%) for 370 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Despite the recent offensive success for both teams, they still rely primarily on their defensive units. Oklahoma State ranks No. 2 in the Big 12 in total defense. The Cowboys allow 295 total yards — No. 1 in rush defense, allowing 94.9 yards per game — and 18 points per game.
Oklahoma State has yet to allow a team to score 30 or more points in a game this season.
West Virginia is fifth in the conference in total defense as it gives up 364.8 total yards and 22.9 points per game.
This may be a defensive slugfest between these two squads with both running backs playing a pivotal role on the offensive side of the ball. Brown will need to replicate the success he had against the Cowboys in 2020 when he rushed for 104 yards on 26 carries.
West Virginia is 4-8 all-time against Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers haven’t defeated OSU since 2014 and they have only won twice since joining the Big 12.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown.