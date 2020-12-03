The West Virginia football team is coming off a long break after their previous game against Oklahoma was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within Oklahoma’s program. The Mountaineers have not played a game of football since a 24-6 win against TCU on Nov. 14.
Now, the Mountaineers (5-3, 4-3 Big 12) will get a shot at a road victory against the top team in the Big 12 with the likes of Iowa State (7-2, 7-1 Big 12).
In the latest College Football Playoff ranking, the Cyclones come in at No. 9 in the country after a 23-20 victory on the road against Texas. In that game, Iowa State running back Breece Hall ran in a touchdown to give the Cylcones the lead for good with 1:25 remaining.
Hall is currently the leading rusher in the Big 12 with 1,260 yards on 200 carries and 16 touchdowns.
Leading the offense for Iowa State is junior quarterback Brock Purdy, who has had a solid season with a 64% completion rate and passing for 14 touchdowns with six interceptions.
Purdy’s favorite target this season has been junior Xavier Hutchinson, who has pulled in 42 receptions for 523 yards and four touchdowns.
For the Mountaineers, the offense found a little bit of a groove in their last game against TCU, which saw senior wide receiver T.J. Simmons come up with four catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns.
Quarterback Jarret Doege was solid as well against the Horned Frogs, going 19-of-26 for 212 yards and two touchdowns.
The game against Iowa State will likely be focused on the battle between the two running backs. Along with Hall, WVU running back Leddie Brown has been a major contributor to the offense this season. He is second in the conference with 897 yards and has also run in nine touchdowns. Whichever team runs the ball better could have an upper hand on the game.
The biggest surprise for many this season was the strength of the Mountaineer defense. WVU currently ranks in the top five nationally in total defense, only allowing 274 yards per game. They also rank fourth in the country in passing yards allowed per game, with the three teams ahead of them playing only one, two and four games this season, respectively.
One of the leaders of the defense has been Arizona transfer Tony Fields II. He leads the Big 12 in total tackles this season with 79 on the year. Fields is three tackles ahead of Iowa State’s Mike Rose.
Sophomore Tykee Smith has also been a major factor for the defense this season. From the spear position, he now has 55 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two interceptions.
The game this weekend is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will be nationally televised on ESPN.