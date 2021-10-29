West Virginia is trying to win back-to-back games for just the second time this season when it hosts the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday afternoon in Morgantown.
West Virginia (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) avoided its worst Big 12 start since 2015 with one of its most complete games in the Neal Brown era in a 29-17 victory against TCU last week in Fort Worth, Texas. To win its second-straight game, the Mountaineers are going up against stiff competition with Iowa State (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) coming off a top-10 upset.
The second-leading rusher in the conference, Breece Hall, is the leader of the Cyclone offense with 155 carries for 818 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. However, Iowa State’s rushing offense ranks No. 5 in the Big 12 with an average of 170 rushing yards per game.
Iowa State also has a veteran quarterback in Brock Purdy. For the year, Purdy has 1,648 yards passing, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. In the upset win over then-No. 8 Oklahoma State last week, Purdy finished 27-of-33 for 307 yards and two touchdowns.
“I think we’re catching them playing their best football of the year,” Neal Brown said on Tuesday. “They’re a team that gets better and much has been said about their October record.”
Matt Campbell is in his sixth season at Iowa State and his teams have had significant success during the month of October. Since going 0-4 in October in his first year, Campbell and the Cyclones are 16-2 in October (including 2021) with one game left this month against West Virginia.
West Virginia also has one of the best running backs in the Big 12. Leddie Brown had one of his most productive games of the year as he eclipsed 100 yards with 24 carries for 111 yards and three touchdowns against TCU.
This was the second time this season that Leddie Brown has rushed for at least 100 yards in a game. In 2020, Leddie Brown accomplished that feat five times.
The West Virginia offense has turned its focus to running the football more productively in the second half of the season, but that may be a difficult task on Saturday. Iowa State ranks second in the Big 12 in rush defense as it allows 98 yards per game.
Despite the lackluster season so far, Neal Brown is calling on fans to attend the game with a top-25 team coming to Morgantown for the second time this season.
“Hopefully our fans will show up in big numbers and have a good Halloween. That’s the plan, we need them [fans],” Neal Brown said. “There’s plenty of reasons to be here, it’s a great college football game, hall of fame inductions. My hope is that they show up and support our guys.”
West Virginia leads the all-time series, 5-4. The Mountaineers have lost the last three meetings with a 42-6 blowout in 2020 being the most recent matchup.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. on ESPN+ from Milan Puskar Stadium.