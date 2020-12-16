As abnormal as the 2020 season has been, the Mountaineers look forward to the future with 15 new prospects signing letters of intent on Early Signing Day. Dec. 16-19 is the first opportunity for players sign and lock in the next chapter of their athletic careers.
Wyatt Milum, OL, 6'7", 280 pounds, Kenova, W.Va./Spring Valley HS
Milum was a Sports Illustrated All-American at right tackle and was a three-time West Virginia All-State honoree. He was invited to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl game before it was eventually canceled in October. He was rated the No. 1 tackle prospect in West Virginia by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.
Andrew Wilson-Lamp, DB, 6'3", 180 pounds, Massillon, Ohio/Massillon Washington HS
As a senior in high school, Wilson-Lamp was named to the Northeast Inland District First Team and was an All-Ohio honorable mention. During that season, he racked up 19.5 tackles, a sack, three tackles for loss and eight pass breakups. He was listed as the No. 44 overall player in Ohio by ESPN while also showing up as the No. 16 rated player by 247Sports and No. 15 by Rivals.
Victor Wikstrom, TE, 6'5", 251 pounds, Uppsala, Sweden/RIG Celsiusskolan
Wikstrom is a three-star prospect according to Rivals and 247Sports. He was named the Football Ambassador Award and was named the MVP of the Year in 2017. He is a three-time MVP in the largest American football tournament in Scandinavia called the Dukes Tournament. He was a 2020 Sports Illustrated All-American nominee.
Kaden Prather, WR, 6'4", 200 pounds, Montgomery Village, Md./Northwest HS
Prather is rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports and was ranked as the No. 244 in the 2020 class in the ESPN 300. He is touted as the No. 9 player in the state of Maryland by Rivals while also coming in at No. 13 by ESPN and 247Sports. His high school did not compete this season due to COVID-19, but in his junior year he racked up 895 yards on 42 catches and nine touchdowns.
Ja’Corey Hammett, BAN, 6'2", 205 pounds, Miami, Fla./Miami Northwestern HS
Hammett is coming off a season ending injury in his first game of his senior year. He is a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate as he tallied 63 tackles and 11 sacks as a junior. He is rated as a three-star prospect according to Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports. He was on the 2019 Miami Herald All-Dade 5A-2A Second Team defense.
Edward Vesterinen, DL, 6'4", 270 pounds, Helsinki, Finland/ Helsinki Roosters Football
Vesterinen was named the 2019 Finland Men's National League Lineman of the Year and was also the 2019 MVP of Finland's Men's National Team against Denmark. During the U19 European Championship, Vesterinen finished with 17.5 tackles, four sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss to lead the tournament.
Tomas Rimac, OL, 6'6", 275 pounds, Brunswick, Ohio/ Brunswick High School
Rimac is rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports and is ranked as the No. 41 offensive tackle nationally by 247Sports. Rimac was also named the All-Ohio Prep Schools Writers' Association Division I All-State Honorable Mention team during his senior season.
Treylan Davis, TE, 6'5", 230 pounds, Jackson, Ohio/ Jackson High School
Davis is a two-time All-Ohio Prep Schools Writers' Association Division III All-State selection, earning first-team honors in 2020. In his high school career, Davis finished with 30 catches for 510 yards and 10 touchdowns. Davis is a three-star prospect and is ranked as the No. 34 tight end nationally.
Aubrey Burks, DB, 5'11", 200 pounds, Auburndale, Fla./ Auburndale High School
In five appearances during the 2020 season, Burks accumulated 28 tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Burks holds a three-star rating from 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals and is ranked as the No. 85 recruit out of Florida by 247Sports.
Davis Mallinger, ATH, 6'2", 180 pounds, West Melbourne, Fla./ Cocoa High School
As a receiver, Mallinger finished his 2020 season with 49 catches for 818 yards and seven touchdowns to earn 2020 All-State First Team 4A and All-Brevard County First Team honors. Mallinger is a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN and is ranked as the No. 113 wide receiver in the country by 247Sports.
Will Crowder, QB, 6'3", 190 pounds, Gardendale, Ala./ Gardendale High School
Crowder is a pro-style quarterback and is a Sports Illustrated All-American finalist. In the Alabama/Mississippi All-Star game, Crowder finished 9-of-12 for 152 yards and two touchdowns. In his senior season at Gardendale, Crowder threw for 2,132 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 586 yards and three touchdowns. Crowder is a three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports and is ranked No. 35 overall at his position by ESPN.
Brayden Dudley, DL, 6'3", 260 pounds, Wylie, Texas/ Mill Creek High School (Ga.)
In just three appearance in 2020 due to an injury, Dudley racked up 16 tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss. Dudley is a three-star prospect and is ranked as the No. 73 player in Georgia by ESPN.
Hammond Russell IV, DL, 6'4", 255 pounds, Dublin, Ohio/ Dublin Coffman High School
In 2020, Russell was named to the All-Ohio Prep Schools Writers' Association Division I All-State First Team and the MaxPreps Ohio All-State First Team. Russell finished with 52 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions in his senior season. Russell is rated as a three-star prospect and ESPN ranks him at No. 80 nationally as a defensive end.
Saint McLeod, DB, 5'11", 205 pounds, Philadelphia, Pa./ Imhotep Institute Charter High School
In his junior season in 2019, McLeod gained 806 rushing yards and finished with eight touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, McLeod had 73 tackles, three sacks, five tackles for loss and two interceptions. McLeod's school did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Justin Johnson Jr., RB, 6'0", 200 pounds, Edwardsville, Illinois/ Edwardsville High School
Johnson's senior season has been postponed until spring 2021. As a junior, Johnson rushed for 1,120 yards and 19 touchdowns. Rivals rates Johnson as a four-star prospect while ESPN and 247Sports have him as a three-star running back. ESPN ranks Johnson No. 48 nationally as a running back and No. 13 overall recruit from Illinois.