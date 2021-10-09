For the seventh-straight time West Virginia lost on the road in a 45-20 blowout against the Baylor Bears in Waco, Texas, on Saturday.
The game for West Virginia (2-4, 0-3 Big 12) couldn’t have started any worse with Baylor (5-1, 3-1 Big 12) scoring on just the second offensive play. Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon connected with wide receiver Tyquan Thornton for a 75-yard touchdown to make it 7-0.
The Mountaineers responded on their offensive drive with six plays that ended in a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jarret Doege to wide receiver Sean Ryan to tie the game at seven less than three minutes into the opening quarter.
From there, the first quarter took a bad turn for West Virginia. On the next two Baylor drives, it scored two touchdowns to lead, 21-7, heading into the second quarter.
In the second quarter, West Virginia’s defense couldn’t find an answer for Bohanon. In just the first half, Bohanon had a career-high 273 passing yards and the Bears led, 28-10, at the half.
Bohanon finished 18-of-29 for 336 yards and four touchdowns.
Doege began the second half orchestrating a 78-yard drive that ended in a Casey Legg field goal to cut the deficit to 15.
After a failed onside kick attempt by West Virginia, Baylor started its first offensive drive of the half at the WVU 47-yard line. It only took the Bears three plays to find the endzone once again with Bohanon connecting with tight end Ben Sims for a 29-yard touchdown.
Before the end of the third quarter, Baylor added on to the blowout with a 31-yard rushing touchdown by Abram Smith to lead, 42-13.
With 10 minutes remaining in the game, Baylor nailed a 45-yard field goal to extend its lead.
On the ensuing WVU drive, redshirt freshman quarterback Garrett Greene came in to run the offense. Greene led the Mountaineers on an 85-yard scoring drive as he capped it with a 13-yard rushing touchdown.
The score was Greene’s fourth rushing touchdown of the season.
The Baylor offense finished out the game to secure the dominant win, 45-20.
Overall, West Virginia finished with 362 total yards of offense. Doege went 20-of-31 for 237 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
In relief at quarterback, Greene finished 4-of-6 for 35 passing yards with 55 rushing yards and one touchdown.
The WVU defense had a rough afternoon as it gave up over 500 yards to the Baylor offense.
Next week, West Virginia has a bye week. The Mountaineers are back on the road against the TCU Horned Frogs on Oct. 23 in Fort Worth, Texas.