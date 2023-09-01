The wait is almost over for Mountaineer fans. On Saturday, Sept. 2, the Mountaineers will take the field against the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions.
Saturday’s game will be the first of 12 in the season and one of three in non-conference play. As WVU looks for a good start, it will not come easy against a talented Penn State team.
The Mountaineers finished last season 5-7 and 3-6 in the Big 12. Penn State is coming off of a stellar season from 2022, finishing 11-2 with a 7-2 Big 10 record.
One of the strongest position groups for WVU is the running back room. With multiple returning players, the Mountaineers are bringing back 75% of their rushing yards and touchdowns from last season.
The position group will include sophomore CJ Donaldson. Last season, Donaldson racked up 526 yards and eight touchdowns on 87 rushes in just seven games before suffering a season-ending lower leg injury in a match against TCU.
With newly-named offensive coordinator Chad Scott being the team’s running back coach, WVU could use the run as a key part of the offense. Head Coach Neal Brown has emphasized the need for a strong run game.
“We definitely have to lean on (the run game) offensively,” Brown said in an interview with BlueGoldNews.com. “Our offensive line has taken a step forward the last four years, and it has to take another step this year and go from being really good to being one of the best in the league.”
WVU’s rushing attack will be bolstered by the offensive line. The Mountaineers returned four of five starters from last season.
The Mountaineer offensive line will face off against a Penn State defensive line that lost two key players: PJ Mustipher and John Scott Jr. There is some solid returning talent and incoming transfers, so the majority of the battle could still be in the trenches on offense for WVU.
A new starting quarterback will be at the helm of the Nittany Lion offense. While no starter has been named yet, many expect it to be sophomore Drew Allar.
Allar will have big shoes to fill after the departure of four-year starter Sean Clifford. Even as a backup last season, Allar appeared in 10 games and tallied 344 total passing yards with four touchdowns.
While the team will have a new quarterback, there will be returning experience from the receiving corps. Mitchell Tinsley and KeAndre Lambert-Smith will be the top two, with several players competing for the No. 3 spot, per Penn State Head Coach James Franklin in a press conference In July.
The matchup between the Mountaineers and the Nittany Lions has been a long time coming, with the last meeting between the two in 1992. Penn State has won the last four games against WVU, dating back to Nov. 4, 1989.
Saturday night’s action will be broadcast on NBC with the game starting at 7:30 p.m.