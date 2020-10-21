It was a 38-17 rout for West Virginia on Saturday against Kansas thanks to a magnificent defensive performance. Now, the Mountaineers turn to face the conference foe that sits just above the lackluster Kansas: the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Texas Tech hasn’t had it easy to start 2020. The Red Raiders could be winless if they hadn’t barely hung on in the season-opener to avoid a colossal upset to FCS opponent Houston Baptist.
The starting quarterback has been sophomore Alan Bowman, but now the Red Raiders will turn to Henry Colombi to start against the Mountaineers. In two appearances this season, Colombi has 359 yards passing with three touchdowns and 51 rushing yards.
“He’s more than capable,” head coach Neal Brown said of Colombi. “He’s a dual-threat guy and he knows the offense. He’s athletic, and we know he is going to be a challenge.”
The offense has not been the issue for Texas Tech (1-3, 0-3 Big 12). So far, the Red Raiders are averaging 451 total yards and 32 points per game. That offense will face a stout West Virginia defense on Saturday.
This WVU defensive unit enters the week ranked No. 1 in total defense in NCAA FBS football. Through four games, the Mountaineers are only allowing 240 yards per game. The defense is No. 9 against the rush, only allowing 92 yards per game and 2.68 yards per carry.
Against Kansas, West Virginia (3-1, 2-1) gave up 157 total yards and only seven first downs. The Jayhawks also turned the ball over twice and finished 2-of-13 on third down conversions.
“I thought we won on first down,” Brown said on the defensive success. “If you can get ahead of the chains and really own first downs, and that’s something we’ve spent a lot of time practicing is first downs, and we won first downs.”
The offense has been a work in progress for WVU, but the Mountaineers had their best performance since Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, but that was mainly because of the career day that running back Leddie Brown had.
Leddie Brown finished with 18 carries for 195 yards and one rushing touchdown. He also caught five passes for 36 yards and a touchdown.
In 2020, Leddie Brown is second in the Big 12 with 515 rushing yards for the season as he averages 129 yards per game.
“I saw a little crease, and I jumped through it and I just saw green,” Leddie Brown said of his 87-yard touchdown run from Saturday. “When I got inside the 30-yard line, I started to look at the scoreboard and realized I could start slowing down at the ten.”
West Virginia could be staring at another explosive offensive day in Lubbock with the Red Raiders defense allowing 499 yards per game this season and 40 points per game. Texas Tech also gives up 164 yards on the ground.
Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN2.