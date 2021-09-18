The West Virginia football team came out firing on all cylinders as the Mountaineers scored two touchdowns in its first five plays. WVU rode with the momentum through the game as they upset No. 15 Virginia Tech.
Virginia Tech (2-1) started with the ball but fell flat early as the West Virginia (2-1) defense played aggressive and energized to force a punt.
Quarterback Jarret Doege attempted a pass on the first offensive play of the game for WVU but overthrew an open Sam James for what could have been a big gain. On the second play, running back Leddie Brown took a handoff up the middle and scampered 80 yards for the first score of the day.
The WVU defense continued its tough play on the second drive and forced a punt which did not travel far, giving West Virginia possession at its own 45-yard line.
After a 15-yard personal foul was called on the Hokies, WVU was set up with a first down from the 29-yard line. On first down a Virginia Tech defensive lineman jumped offsides allowing Doege to force a ball to Bryce Ford-Wheaton for a touchdown on the free play.
The Hokie offense finally came alive on the ensuing drive as it marched 75 yards down the field in 11 plays and scored a touchdown to bring the game within one score.
The West Virginia offense was not done in the half and on its second to last drive of the half, as Doege leaned on James for some help. James hauled in two passes for 46 yards and a touchdown to end the drive.
In its last possession of the half, the WVU offense had a first-and-goal from the two-yard line. Although the running game worked well early, the coaching staff called three-straight passes. The results were, two incompletions and a sack forcing a field goal.
The first 14 minutes of the third quarter were bland as each team had long drives that resulted in punts. With just 10 second remaining in the third quarter, Raheem Blackshear took an outside handoff 20 yards for a touchdown, the teams first score since the first quarter.
The Virginia Tech defense showed its teeth on the next possession as it forced a turnover at the 50-yard line.
The Hokie offense built on its last possession and stormed 46 yards down the field into the West Virginia 10-yard line. The WVU defense forced Virginia Tech into a fourth down attempt from the six-yard line and Ahkeem Mesidor forced a strip sack.
After a punt from West Virginia, the Hokies marched back down the field and scored on a 29-yard pass to Jalen Holston bringing the score to 27-21.
West Virginia's offense faltered on the next drive as Doege threw an interception to Jermaine Waller setting the Hokies up with great field position. The West Virginia defense came away with a huge stop on fourth down from inside the five-yard line to seal the win.