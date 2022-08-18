Since West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown was hired in the winter of 2019 out of Troy University, he has been an exceptional leader, skillful at bringing in new talent and has acted as a wonderful representative of the state of West Virginia.
However, the Mountaineers’ play on the field has been average at best since his tenure began, with Brown boasting a record slightly below .500 at 17-18 across three seasons. Most of these struggles have been out of his control but in an important year for his career, he has been forced to make some changes.
With the 2022 season just two weeks away, Brown and staff face internal pressures and expectations higher than ever to create an elite football program to compete in the Big 12. With average results so far, impatience from fans will cause them to seek better performance from the Mountaineer football team going forward.
However, Brown has taken these issues head-on to begin the 2022 cycle, potentially putting the odds in his favor for the first time in his tenure. This includes the addition of highly touted offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and his new offensive scheme.
Harrell, former NFL quarterback and Heisman candidate at Texas Tech in 2008, comes into Morgantown from the University of Southern California with his new offensive playbook, installing a more pass heavy look for WVU in 2022, along with the utilization of more tight ends and some spread formations. Harrell also has the charisma to make his players buy into the system and has a special skill developing quarterbacks, West Virginia’s number one issue to address.
Harrell’s offense at USC in 2021 was one of the best in the country too, ranking 25th in total yards, 18th in passing yards and total passing yards per game, according to ESPN. Brown will hand the reins of the offense over to Harrell and relinquish all play calling duties in the new season, taking away some pressure from coach Brown and allowing him to manage the game rather than call plays.
Something special about this season as well is the installation of Brown’s first full recruiting class. Many of the players on the current roster have been under Brown’s management and understand his system better than anyone, including the addition of a strong 2022 class that ranked 34th in the country ahead of teams like USC, Arizona State, Wisconsin and Baylor, per 247Sports.
Having many of Brown's handpicked players on the team along with impactful freshman joining the roster, it builds chemistry among the entire team and helps everyone understand the programs' goals and expectations.
Also mixing into the recruited talent are transfer athletes finding a new home on the WVU football team. These transfers are experienced and many highly rated transfers that Brown brought in will make an immediate impact in 2022.
JT Daniels out of Georgia will be competing for the starting spot after three years of playing experience at USC and Georgia, coming to West Virginia this season. Brown also added Colorado State tight end Brian Polendey and linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave from Miami (FL), both of which will have a rotational role on offense and defense respectively.
Despite suffering the losses of wide receiver Winston Wright Jr., defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor and linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo, Brown has been able to fill in those gaps with freshman stars and experienced transfers to create a squad that fits his desired environment.
Even with many issues addressed, the Big 12 consistently offers a challenging schedule each season for the Mountaineers, with road games at Texas, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech coming this season.
With the Big 12 gauntlet alongside the two rivalry matchups, Pitt and Virginia Tech, it will be up to Brown, his coaching staff, and his players to perform up to expectations. With more eyes than ever on the football program, Brown's job may be on the line in 2022.