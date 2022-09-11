Following West Virginia's loss against the Kansas Jayhawks at home on Saturday, head football coach Neal Brown was at a loss for words, recognizing the frustration from fans alongside the issues the team has faced in two close defeats to open the season.
This is the Jayhawks' first victory over WVU since 2013, taking the 55-42 win on a game deciding interception from quarterback JT Daniels in overtime.
Brown was at a loss for words immediately after the game but apologetic towards fans while crediting Kansas (2-0, 1-0 Big 12) in the loss.
"Not a whole lot to say there... I apologize to our fans, just not good enough. Credit Kansas, they won the game," Brown said.
Brown thought the West Virginia (0-2, 0-1 Big 12) offense played well enough to get the win, but missed assignments and poor execution defensively were the primary factors in the game, alongside two crucial turnovers being a muffed punt and the game-ending interception.
"Two turnovers were the difference and we played well enough to win on offense," Brown said. "On defense, we couldn't get off the field. We struggled to get lined up, they went unbalanced, a lot of triple option looks, a bunch of different shifts, a bunch of motions."
"We didn't get off blocks very well and we didn't tackle very well, but it was a track meet," Brown said. "We didn't play well enough to win the game defensively, that's really accurate."
"Even if this was a track meet, we still would have won the game if we don't turn the ball over," Brown said.
Speaking further on the defensive woes on Saturday, Brown compared this defense to defenses of the past, recognizing that things were different against the Jayhawks than what is usually expected.
"That [defense] was not good enough, that's not the way we've played defense here for three years," Brown said. "They [Kansas] did a good schematically but that just wasn't good enough."
With both of WVU's losses coming down to the wire this season, Brown addressed the frustrations from fans, while also recognizing his own frustration with the situation of the team.
"I get frustration. I can promise you now that there's no one more frustrated than me," Brown said. "I know, I get the frustration, but it's not going to be from a lack of effort."
"Bottom line is, we just didn't get it done," Brown said.
Leading into the next game, Brown says the season is long and it will provide him and the Mountaineers plenty of time to work and get better with only two games past so far.
"We're two games into this, but it's a long year," Brown said. "We're going to get better, we have to get better. There's only one way to do it, we have to go back to work and we'll go back to work tomorrow."
With redemption on its mind, West Virginia has a chance to get in the win column for the first time this season when it hosts the Towson Tigers on Sept. 17 at Milan Puskar Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. with streaming available on ESPN+.