This Saturday, third-year head coach Neal Brown will attempt to pick up his first win over Texas Tech as the Mountaineers have lost their last two games against the Red Raiders by a combined 28 points.
“They’ve (Texas Tech) had our number the last two years,” Brown said about his struggles against Texas Tech. “We have not played very well, they beat us, but we have not played very well.”
Texas Tech is coming off of a huge loss to Texas this past weekend. In its last game, Texas Tech gave up 70 points and 639 total yards.
Although West Virginia (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) is also coming off of a loss, the team lost in a much different way. Unlike Texas Tech (3-1, 0-1 Big 12), West Virginia kept its opponent to a low total in points and yards.
This season, Texas Tech has been among the top of the Big 12 in total offense ranking third with 1,844 yards. West Virginia on the other hand has ranked near the bottom of the Big 12 in offense with 1,480 yards of offense.
West Virginia has been a strong defensive team this year ranking third in the Big 12 in points allowed per game (16.8) while Texas Tech ranks ninth (33.5 ppg), only above Kansas.
The West Virginia defense has allowed the fourth fewest passing yards in the Big 12 but will now have to face the top passing offense in the conference. Texas Tech has passed for 301 yards per game.
During its game against Texas, Texas Tech lost starting quarterback Tyler Shough to a broken collarbone. Henry Colombi will get the start for the Red Raider.
Colombi was the team’s starting quarterback a season ago when WVU lost to TTU in Lubbock, Texas.
“The quarterback that started against us and really hurt us last year extending plays, he’ll start again this week,” Brown said. “The number 13 wide receiver (Erik Ezukanma) is a big time player, he is a great player, I put him up there with the guys from Maryland (Dontay Deemus and Rakim Jarrett), maybe better.”
Colombi will rely on wide receiver Ezukanma who is leading the Red Raiders in completions and yards. The junior has averaged over 100 yards receiving per game and he ranks No. 15 in the country and first in the Big 12 in receiving yards per game.
“They do a good job getting him (Ezukanma) the ball, they target him a bunch,” Brown said.
Ezukanma has a team-high 23 receptions this season which is 28% of the Red Raiders’ total receptions.
The Texas Tech run game has been less than stellar this season allowing 125 yards per game. The team also allowed over 300 yards rushing to Texas last weekend. The Mountaineers will have the opportunity to be productive in the running game and the team should take advantage of that.
In each of its two wins this season, West Virginia has run the ball 30 or more times for over 100 yards. In the two losses, the team has a combined 50 rushing attempts for 95 yards.
The game is set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. from Milan Puskar Stadium and it will be televised on ESPN2.