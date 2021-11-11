Following a loss to Oklahoma State, Neal Brown is under .500 overall and remains winless against four top-teams in the Big 12.
Brown’s record is 15-16 and 9-14 in the Big 12, the nine wins in conference have come against five different teams.
Since Brown took over at WVU, those five teams: Kansas State, Kansas, TCU, Baylor and Iowa State combine for a record of 72-69. Iowa State is the only team of those that has not had a losing season during Brown’s tenure.
Baylor had one losing season during that time and that was a season ago when the Bears went 2-7 and WVU beat them 27-21. In the other two seasons, Baylor has a combined record of 18-5.
When it comes to some of the higher ranking teams such as Texas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, Brown is winless. The other team that Brown has yet to beat is Texas Tech.
The Red Raiders have been in the bottom half of the league each season since 2019.
The four Big 12 teams that Brown has not beaten combine for a record of 83-44. Of the four teams, Texas Tech is the only one with a losing record since 2019.
Outside of the Big 12, Brown has coached eight non-conference games and has a 6-2 record. Just three of those eight teams had winning records — WVU defeated two of them — James Madison (FCS) and Army with the loss coming to Maryland.
While Brown has handled non-conference games well, there is an exception. In his first season, West Virginia lost 38-7 to a 6-6 Missouri team.
This season, Brown is leading the Mountaineers towards one of the worst seasons a WVU team has had in conference play since joining the Big 12.
The team is currently 2-4 in conference play and has yet to play Kansas, Kansas State and Texas. Although Brown has never lost to Kansas or Kansas State, KSU starting quarterback Skylar Thompson missed last season's game.
In games that Thompson has started for the Wildcats, the team is 15-7 but when he has not played, the team is 4-6.
While West Virginia has yet to play Kansas, Brown has never lost to the Jayhawks and Kansas has only won seven Big 12 games since 2009. The team has also not won more than one conference game a season during that time.
Unlike Kansas State and Kansas, Texas has not lost to West Virginia since Brown took over. The last time WVU beat Texas was the 2018 season under Dana Holgorsen.
This season will be the first time Brown faces a Texas squad that is at or below .500. The Longhorns are in the middle of a four-game skid with the four losses coming against the top four teams in the Big 12.