The West Virginia football team overcame some adversity on the road in Lawrence, Kansas, to defeat the Kansas Jayhawks, 34-28, and to be bowl eligible with six wins.
For the second week in a row, the West Virginia (6-6, 4-5 Big 12) offense gained at least 450 yards of total offense. Against Kansas (2-10, 1-8 Big 12), the answer to WVU’s offensive success was in the ground game.
Running backs Leddie Brown and Tony Mathis Jr. combined for 274 rushing yards on the evening as Leddie Brown eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards for the season. Head coach Neal Brown said that the rushing attack’s success came from the play of the offensive line.
“I thought we did some good things last week in the second half,” Neal Brown said postgame on Saturday. “Without question, the last two weeks if you take out the first half of the Kansas State game, we’ve played quality football.”
“The last two weeks is the best as a collection that we’ve played in the three years here,” Neal Brown added about the offensive line. “That’s a credit to [offensive line] coach [Matt] Moore, but that’s also a credit to have five guys play a lot. They’re starting to take on the mentality of our leader up front which is [center] Zach Frazier.”
With the win, West Virginia will await to see what bowl game it will play in. This is the second-straight season that the Mountaineers have finished bowl eligible.
“I think it’s critical,” Neal Brown said about bowl eligibility. “It’s not something that we’ve talked about with our team just because when we hit the reset there during the bye week, we really felt like it was a week-to-week deal. What I mean by that is, let’s try to play our best and let’s get ready to go play the game that given week.”
“I have not looked at one bowl projection,” Neal Brown added. “I haven’t looked at the schedule for how we’re going to schedule the bowl, I haven’t done any of it. I thought it was important to stay in the here and now. It’s critical because we have a chance to finish the year with a three-game win streak, we have a chance to send our guys that are exiting in the right manner and we have a chance to set the tone for next year because a lot of these guys are coming back.”
Mathis had his most productive game as a Mountaineer with 22 carries for 118 yards. Leddie Brown finished the game with 19 carries and Neal Brown said that was because of his workload against Texas.
“Last week, we put too many carries on him,” Neal Brown said. “… I think 25 [carries] is plenty. I didn’t do a good enough job tracking it last week and the fact that he got 30 [carries] was too many in my eyes. This week, he didn’t hardly practice. More sore and beat up than hurt; he wasn’t injured.”
“Tony has had two really productive weeks in practice,” Neal Brown added. “If you look since the bye week, he’s played better. Our confidence in him has grown and his confidence overall has grown. So, we went into the game knowing it was going to be a pretty even split.”
Despite limited touches, Leddie Brown finished the regular season with 223 carries for 1,065 yards and 13 touchdowns. In the last two games against Texas and Kansas, Leddie Brown rushed for 158 and 156 yards, respectively.