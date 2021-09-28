After four weeks of games, it’s been obvious that the West Virginia offense has struggled to score points and provide enough cushion for a defense that is currently ranked No. 36 in total defense in NCAA Division I FBS football.
Prior to the 2021 season kicking off, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown put the offensive load on senior running back Leddie Brown. Neal Brown said he expected to "run the offense" through his tailback after amassing 1,010 rushing yards the year prior.
“Leddie Brown, we’re going to run our offense through him,” Neal Brown said in August. “I think he’s the one guy that has really proven that he can go out and win games.”
Since that statement, the Mountaineers have played four games and are 2-2. In the two losses to Maryland and Oklahoma, West Virginia has rushed for 48 and 47 yards, respectively.
On his own, Leddie Brown has 66 total carries for 321 yards and five touchdowns. He also has 11 receptions for 88 yards.
In four games, Leddie Brown is averaging around 19 total touches per game — rushing attempts and catches combined. That may seem like a small number for a player that the offense was going to run through, but to Neal Brown, it’s enough.
“We have to get a number two guy at that position,” Neal Brown said on finding a running back to help Leddie Brown. “I think that he’s getting enough touches, but I think he’s having to play too many snaps. I don’t think he’s as fresh late as he needs to be.”
The WVU rushing attack has taken a hit in the second half when it comes to gaining yardage. In three games, WVU has gained less than 55 yards on the ground in the second half. In its most recent game against the Sooners, West Virginia finished the second half with negative six yards rushing in the half.
West Virginia’s co-offensive coordinator Gerad Parker said there is a deeper understanding to why the running game has struggled in the second half which includes the strength of the opponent.
“Like anything, stats are stats and you have to look at the truth of them all and find out what’s up and fix them,” Parker said. “Honest answer, we played a formidable opponent [Oklahoma] that was a good football team and created a lot of havoc up front. Obviously, a major loss in rush yardage at the end of the game excuses some things.”
“What happened on the ground really doesn’t look as bad as you would think to be quite honest,” Parker added. “If you evaluate it fairly, you would say we played very physical and handled a lot of movement.”
Parker is eluding to a snap miscommunication that happened in West Virginia’s final offensive drive against the Sooners that lost 21 yards on the play. That mistake ultimately ended the drive and set up the game-winning drive by Oklahoma.
Neal Brown wants a second option at running back to take the pressure off Leddie Brown, but there hasn’t been anyone so far this season to fill that role. The second-leading rusher on the team is quarterback Garrett Greene while the running back that was tabbed to be the No. 2 man, Tony Mathis, has just 25 yards on nine carries.
Mathis suffered an ankle injury at the end of fall camp that slowed his progression that he built since early in the offseason. Mathis has made some appearances, but none that have been substantial enough to help Leddie Brown.
Neal Brown isn’t putting all the pressure on his other running backs to carry the load as he puts the task on himself and the staff to utilize Leddie Brown more in the passing game and in the second half.
“I think in the first half we’ve done a pretty good job of keeping free hitters off of him and he’s done a good job of not necessarily making people miss, but getting positive yards after contact,” Neal Brown said. “I think we have to do a better job of getting him the ball in the pass game. We’re having to use him in protection more, which he’s done a great job, but we’ve had to use him in protection.”
“The touches are fine, but it’s on us as much as it is him,” Neal Brown added. “We have to be more productive in the second half with him.”