For the second-straight week, the West Virginia offense was a liability in a 34-17 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon.
Head coach Neal Brown compared the performances by the two teams and said that Kansas State did very little to beat itself. That wasn’t the case for the Mountaineers.
With two games remaining, West Virginia sits with four wins. To be bowl eligible, the Mountaineers must win out against Texas (No. 20) and Kansas (Nov. 20).
“Nobody is going to feel sorry for us,” Brown said. “They give out 12-game schedules. I don’t feel sorry for us. They give you 12 games; we have a home game next week and we have to get our ass ready to play.”
“It doesn’t matter how many people we have hurt,” Brown added. “Texas comes to play and we better get ourselves ready to play… That’s what I told them [the team] after the game, ‘Nobody is feeling sorry for you.’ The bottom line is as coaches and as players, we didn’t get the job done.”
Even though West Virginia committed three turnovers and had little to no offense in the first half, it only trailed by seven points with less than 12 minutes to go in the game. The final two drives ended in turnovers for WVU.
“It’s not an effort issue,” Brown said about WVU’s performance. “It’s us not doing things that we need to do to win games. Ball security, tackling, blocking. It’s technique errors.”
“Like I said, credit to Kansas State,” Brown added. “This game, I’m not pleased about it. We didn’t play smart enough to win.”
Quarterback Jarret Doege overcame a poor first half and finished the game 27-of-45 for 268 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Overall, the team outgained Kansas State, 345-299.
Brown was unhappy with the mistakes made by the team and simplified how most games end in the Big 12.
“This league is going to come down to not many differences in teams,” Brown said. “It comes down to running the football, not beating yourself, being able to score touchdowns in the redzone and not turning the ball over. Even with the errors we made, we’re still [down] 24-17. The margin for error is so small.”
Brown mentioned running the ball as a crucial factor to win games in the conference. West Virginia totaled 77 yards on 26 carries.