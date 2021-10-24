In his tenure as head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, Neal Brown is 14-15 overall and just 8-13 in Big 12 play.
However, there is one team that Neal Brown has kept in check since taking over in Morgantown, the TCU Horned Frogs. Against the second longest-tenured head coach in the Big 12 — Garry Patterson — Neal Brown is 3-0.
2019 West Virginia 20 TCU 17
This was the last game of the year and WVU traveled to Fort Worth, Texas, with nothing to play for as it had no chance of making a bowl game at 4-7 overall. However, TCU was on the cusp of a bowl berth if it could just get past the upstart Mountaineers.
That didn’t happen. Jarret Doege had already taken over for quarterback Austin Kendall and the Mountaineers were in a groove after losing five games in a row. This was the second win out of the last three games for WVU.
There were five combined turnovers in the game with Doege throwing three interceptions, but the Mountaineers persevered.
With under three minutes to go, Doege connected with Isaiah Esdale for a 35-yard touchdown pass to earn the win and douse TCU’s bowl hopes. In the 21st century, the Horned Frogs have only missed out on postseason play twice. 2019 was just the second time.
2020 West Virginia 24 TCU 6
This game was complete dominance by the Mountaineers with the roles reversed from 2019. TCU entered the game with a mediocre 3-3 record while West Virginia was fighting at 4-3.
Running back Leddie Brown was unstoppable with 24 carries for 156 yards. The Mountaineer defense was stout forcing two turnovers and 295 yards.
This game was to be WVU’s last regular season win in 2020. Following this win, West Virginia had its game against Oklahoma rescheduled and then eventually canceled and the Mountaineers lost to Iowa State, 42-6, before winning the Liberty Bowl.
2021 West Virginia 29 TCU 17
This was the game West Virginia had to have. Looking at some of the teams the Mountaineers have left to play (Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Texas), this was a must-win game.
For the first time all year, the offense seemingly flowed through the ground game. Leddie Brown finished with 24 carries for 111 yards and three touchdowns.
As a team, West Virginia had 487 total yards, zero turnovers and only five penalties for 45 yards.
The defense was the late difference-maker as it forced three second half turnovers that led to 10 points for WVU.