There are a lot of fresh faces in WVU football this season, with the team seeing 11 transfers and one of the largest recruiting classes since before the pandemic. At the same time, the Mountaineers will face some of the most challenging matchups in recent years.
The "Backyard Brawl," a matchup against Pitt that hasn't happened in over a decade, is just over two weeks away. The battle is set to begin at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.
Head coach Neal Brown has not addressed the starting quarterback situation, so it's unclear who will lead the offense out in front of the hostile Pittsburgh environment.
Georgia transfer JT Daniels comes in with more playing experience than any signal-caller on WVU's roster, with one full season and a game as a starter at USC and half a season of starting play at UGA. Two of those seasons ended in an injury.
West Virginia is already scheduled for three night games, two of which — Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh — will be on the road along with a Thursday night home matchup against Baylor.
When it comes to the Mountaineers' roster, Nicco Marchiol and Garrett Greene’s names are still being considered in the starting quarterback competition alongside Daniels.
West Virginia will also retain interior lineman Zach Frazier in 2022, who will be coming into his sophomore season as a starter on the offensive line. Frazier is returning after being awarded Second Team All-American (Walter Camp) honors a season ago.
Tackle Wyatt Milum, named to The Athletic Freshman All-American Team last season, is another young returning star on the offensive line.
Some returners at wide receiver are Sam James and Bryce Ford-Wheaton, who are both returning for their junior seasons and will be expected to make progress in leading a young wide receiver room.
Though the Mountaineers lost top linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo to the transfer portal, they have multiple players including Lance Dixon and junior college transfer Lee Kpogba who are looking to step up and take leadership of that group.
For offense, the four running backs returning are Tony Mathis Jr., Jaylen Anderson, Justin Johnson Jr. and former tight end converted to running back CJ Donaldson. Mathis is slated to start, with Donaldson and Johnson Jr. seeing the field some as backups.
As for the defensive side of the ball, Dante Stills is now under pressure to perform great for his senior season, for his team and himself. However, from the sounds of it, the defensive side of the ball will be locked and loaded for the season, with newcomers in cornerback Rashad Ajayi, linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave and Kpogba making major impacts this season.
On special teams, Casey Legg will be returning for his senior season coming back with one heck of a leg for WVU.
Going into Brown’s fourth year at WVU, many are looking for a positive surge in performance, with three full years of Big 12 competition and his first full recruiting class under his belt.