The offseason for the West Virginia University football team saw many departures between players declaring for the NFL Draft or transferring out. As a result, there are several new pieces within this season’s roster.
Head Coach Neal Brown attended various press conferences in which he highlighted some of the players and what he hopes they'll bring to the team.
Jahiem White, Running Back
Running back Jahiem White joins a diverse backfield, which includes but is not limited to star CJ Donaldson, Jaylen Anderson and Justin Johnson Jr.
Even with the loaded backfield, Brown said that White manages to stand out.
“He plays at a different gear than our other running backs. I don’t mean superior ... he’s just quicker in his running style,” Brown said.
“He’s versatile. He catches the ball. He’s really sudden."
The promotion of Chad Scott to offensive coordinator while keeping his position as the running back coach could cause a revitalization of the position for the Mountaineers. Undoubtedly, White will be in the mix.
Devin Carter, Wide Receiver
Devin Carter is one of the multiple new wide receivers this year. He joins the roster as a redshirt senior and spent his previous five seasons at North Carolina State University.
“Devin Carter is the most experienced there, and he's been the most productive through the spring and then up until now in fall camp,” Brown said.
He also said Carter has led by example by applying himself in practice. Brown mentioned him alongside offensive linemen Wyatt Milum and Zach Frazier as “workers” for the team.
“Carter’s a worker, you know, guys kind of fall in line behind them,” Brown said.
Carter brings size to the receiving corps with a 6-foot-3-inch, 214-pound frame. In his final season for the Wolfpack, he hauled in 25 catches for 406 yards and two touchdowns.
Rodney Gallagher, Wide Receiver
Wide receiver Rodney Gallagher has earned high praise from Brown, even though he is only a freshman.
“I’ve been really pleased. He’s been humble,” Brown said in an interview with HD Media in June. “He’s had attention going back to early in middle school, but he’s had a lot of humility.”
One specific aspect of his game that Brown noticed was his blocking ability.
“He’s blocked a lot better than I anticipated early on, because he’s never had to,” Brown said. “He’s been more physical, and he’s made a couple really contested catches over the middle.”
Michael Hayes, Kicker
The retirement of Casey Legg leaves a hole in the starting kicker role. However, Brown has highlighted the performance of kicker Michael Hayes.
He said Hayes has hit multiple 50-yard field goals during camp, including one during the team’s scrimmage last weekend.
While Hayes has performed well, Brown said redshirt freshman kicker Danny King is helping to push him.
“Danny King is putting pressure on him too,” Brown said. “I got trust in both of those guys.”
EJ Horton, Wide Receiver
Another new wide receiver is EJ Horton from Marshall University. Brown said that he is another piece that can contribute to the offense.
“He’s got a unique skill set and he can really run, so he’s going to get plenty of opportunities to go do it,” Brown said.
Horton brings speed to the receiver room, as he runs a 4.5 second 40-yard dash, per the Marshall University football team website. Last season, he tallied 12 catches for 186 yards and one touchdown for The Herd.