Milan Puskar Stadium will not allow fans for West Virginia’s football game against Baylor on Oct. 3 following an announcement by the WVU athletic department on Monday.
Athletic director Shane Lyons cited COVID-19 concerns in the announcement, resulting in the decision to not allow fans for WVU’s second home game of 2020.
“I understand it’s a disappointing decision but it’s the correct one. We have to do what’s best for the safety of the University and our local community,” Lyons said in a statement. “Our plans for a socially distanced seating manifest in the stadium have been ready for some time, but we need conditions to improve on campus and in the community before we can proceed.”
This announcement comes just days before West Virginia University is expected to make an announcement on whether or not in-person classes can return to campus. WVU has been fully online since Sep. 8, and the original plan was for classes to be online until at least Sep. 25.
The Mountaineers travel to Stillwater this weekend to play against No. 15 Oklahoma State. The game is set to kickoff at 3:30 pm on ABC.