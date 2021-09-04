The 2021 West Virginia football season started with a tough, 30-24, loss to the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday night in College Park, Maryland.
West Virginia (0-1) and Maryland (1-0) traded scores early with the Mountaineers taking the lead in the second quarter at 21-17. However, the WVU offense sputtered throughout the second half and dealt with turnover issues in the second half to secure the Maryland win.
Maryland started the game running a hurry up offense that featured mostly outside runs and screen passes. The Terrapins gained 47 yards during the nine-play drive resulting in a 45-yard field goal.
West Virginia was quick to answer as the team tallied up multiple 20-yard plays including a 20-yard touchdown pass to Leddie Brown to take the lead, 7-3.
On the ensuing kickoff, Rakim Jarrett fumbled the kickoff for Maryland but the Mountaineers were unable to fall on it. Two plays later, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa found wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. for a 66-yard touchdown pass over the top of the defense.
After the defense forced a punt, the Maryland offense was set up with good field position near the 40-yard line. Tagovailoa and the offense took advantage of the field position and marched down field to score a 21-yard touchdown.
Facing a 17-7 deficit early, West Virginia needed a spark and wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. provided just that as he took the kickoff all the way to the two yard line. Brown was able to punch it in on the next play for his second touchdown of the day.
On the next West Virginia drive, Jarret Doege found Sean Ryan down the middle for a 34-yard reception to put WVU in the redzone. Later in the drive, Brown took a third down handoff up the middle for a touchdown to give West Virginia a 21-17 lead.
Just before the half, Maryland drove the ball 67-yards but the West Virginia defense came away with a big stop on third down forcing a 21-yard field goal.
The entire third quarter consisted of six-straight punts and a Brown fumble that was recovered by Maryland.
The opening drive of the fourth quarter lasted almost six minutes as the Terrapins took the ball 58 yards on 14 plays. The drive ended with a 26-yard field goal that gave Maryland a 23-21 lead.
On the following drive, Doege completed a 39-yard reception that put West Virginia in the redzone, but Doege overthrew a ball to Sam James that resulted in an interception in the endzone.
After the interception, Maryland drove 80 yards down the field to score a touchdown and extend its lead to 30-21.
With little time left, the Mountaineer offense marched down to the six yard line but had to settle for a field goal to make the score 30-24.
The Terrapins needed a first down to end the game and the team was able to do so with a 53-yard run up the middle of the defense.