West Virginia football went back on the road for another Big 12 battle in Lubbock, Texas on Saturday, but it was unable to find its footing on offense in a lopsided 48-10 defeat to the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium.
West Virginia (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) couldn't find any life on offense early in the game and it showed, with four turnovers and only 270 total yards of offense on the day compared to Texas Tech’s 595 total yards. The Red Raiders’ (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) up-tempo approach also hurt the Mountaineers, as TTU got off 100 plays compared to WVU’s 62 on the day.
With a fourth-down conversion on the opening drive for Texas Tech, freshman quarterback Behren Morton led the game’s first drive down to the redzone for the Red Raiders, capped off by a 19-yard rushing touchdown from running back Tahj Brooks.
On an early 7-0 lead for Texas Tech, the Red Raiders drove down again after a defensive stop, with Brooks taking it in from one-yard out for his second touchdown of the day, making it 14-0 Texas Tech. The Red Raiders attempted four fourth-downs in their first two drives, converting all four.
After two procedural penalties derailed WVU’s second drive inside Texas Tech territory, kicker Casey Legg put the Moutnaineers on the board with a 38-yard field goal, making the score 14-3 Texas Tech at the end of first quarter.
The Red Raiders answered on their next drive with a 46-yard field goal from kicker Trey Wolff after a penalty took away a long catch, run and hurdle for Brooks down the right sideline.
Behind 17-3, West Virginia was unable to get its next drive going with two incompletions and Texas Tech took over at its own 43-yard line.
After two more fourth-down conversions from the Red Raiders to keep the drive alive, WVU sent the blitz to finally shut down the Red Raiders’ drive, forcing a turnover on downs at West Virginia’s 31-yard line.
After both teams got a stop at the end of long drives, West Virginia took over with under a minute left in the game but an interception from Daniels ended the drive and kept the score 17-3 Texas Tech at halftime.
An interception by Daniels in WVU’s opening second-half drive set up Texas Tech with a score a few plays later, when Morton found Xavier White for the 55-yard passing touchdown to put the Red Raiders up 24-3.
Texas Tech extended their lead to 31-3 with another touchdown halfway through the third quarter, a 12-yard connection from Morton to wide receiver Loic Fouonji after a 27-yard gain set up the Red Raiders in the red zone.
Daniels finally found his star wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton on the next drive, as the junior quarterback completed a 28-yard pass to the front-left corner of the endzone for a WVU touchdown, narrowing the deficit to 31-10.
In the next WVU drive, Texas Tech was able to force a fumble on running back CJ Donaldson and immediately they answered as the fourth quarter began, when running back Saroderick Thompson pulled out multiple stiff arms to score a rushing touchdown from 13 yards out.
On the very next play, the Red Raiders forced their fourth turnover with an interception of Daniels’ pass, taking over with a 38-10 lead in the fourth quarter. Wolff added on a 26-yard field goal after the turnover, putting Texas Tech ahead 41-10.
The Red Raiders sealed the game with under three minutes in the fourth, as backup quarterback Donovan Smith found wide receiver Brady Boyd for the short passing touchdown, putting away the Mountaineers 48-10.
West Virginia will look to bounce back when they host the No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs in Morgantown at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29. The kickoff time and television broadcast is still to be determined.