From the second quarter through the final whistle against Maryland on Saturday afternoon, the West Virginia offense struggled, ending in a 30-24 loss.
Heading into the 2021 season, head coach Neal Brown said the game plan was to funnel the ball through Leddie Brown and the rushing attack. Leddie Brown had a solid afternoon, but later in the second half, the Mountaineers all but abandoned the rushing game.
In the first half, West Virginia ran the ball 12 times and held the lead, 21-20, into halftime. In the second half, things completely changed with the Mountaineers only running the ball nine times with no attempts in the fourth quarter.
Leddie Brown finished with 17 carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
The passing attack clicked early for quarterback Jarret Doege, but he never got into a rhythm with the constant pressure from the Terrapin defense. Doege had two interceptions with one coming late in the fourth quarter in the endzone.
Following Doege’s second interception, Maryland scored on a 60-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to Rakim Jarrett that cemented the win.
“The biggest statistic in football that tells whether you win or lose is turnovers and we had four that went directly for 10 points,” Neal Brown said on the turnover mishaps. “If you don’t turn the ball over, you usually win. It’s not overly complicated.”
Wide receiver Sam James has had a dark cloud hanging over him since last season due to his issues pass catching. The junior wide receiver has even consulted with sports psychiatrists to combat the detrimental problems for a Division I wide receiver.
However, on Saturday, James may have redeemed himself after an early hiccup.
James had a couple dropped passes and fumbled once, but it was luckily recovered by the Mountaineers. Through that adversity, James came up with one of the most impressive receptions of the day in College Park, Maryland.
After the Terrapins retook the lead, Doege hit James for a 39-yard hookup that had James jump over the back of the receiver to make the grab. It was an incredible feat of athleticism, but it may have been a cause for Doege’s second interception.
Neal Brown thought it wasn’t the worst decision by Doege when he threw his second interception because of how things had worked out throwing to James earlier on the drive.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say that it was good, but I understand,” Neal Brown said. “We had just hit the play with Sam [James] on the similar route, so he went to the right spot.”
West Virginia will deal with adjustments on offense to revitalize a unit that looked lackadaisical for the majority of the second half on Saturday. The unit will have to move past a game that saw only 328 total yards, 48 net rushing yards, three turnovers (one turnover was on special teams) and three sacks.
It’s a critical time for the Mountaineers as they are 0-1 to begin a season for the first time under Neal Brown. West Virginia will have time to regroup before welcoming the Long Island Sharks on Sept. 11 at Milan Puskar Stadium.