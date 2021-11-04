As the West Virginia football team enters the final third of the season, two key players will be unavailable for the remainder of the season.
“[Tight end] Mike O’Laughlin is going to miss the remainder of the season, he’s out with a lower body injury and he won’t return,” head coach Neal Brown said on Tuesday. “[Defensive back] Nicktroy Fortune will miss the rest of the regular season as well.”
O'Laughlin missed time early on this season and T.J. Banks was given the opportunity to replace him at tight end. O’Laughlin caught passes in just four games this season but has also played a key role in the running game for WVU.
O’Laughlin ranks seventh on the team in catches (11) and receiving yards (65).
The redshirt junior tight end was starting to turn the corner on his season with back-to-back solid performances against Texas Tech and TCU. O’Laughlin caught five passes for 35 yards against TTU and followed it up with a four-catch, 23-yard performance at TCU.
Once again, Banks will fill in for O'Laughlin but this time, Brown is more confident in Banks’ ability.
“His [Banks] approach is much more mature than when he had to play early when Mike was out with the other injury,” Brown said. “He’s always played really hard and the effort piece has never been an issue, it’s been technique issues and ability to concentrate focus for an extended period of time.”
While he has played in multiple games this season, Banks has not made much of an impact on stat sheets. Banks has registered just three catches totaling 34 yards, all of which came against Iowa State.
“Saturday was the first time he [Banks] combined high effort, which he always does, with really good concentration and technique,” Brown said. “That was the best he’s played. He’s had two great weeks in a row from a practice standpoint.”
On the defensive side, the loss of Fortune will also have a big impact on the Mountaineers. The junior cornerback is seventh on the team in total tackles while only playing seven games.
So far, Charles Woods has filled in for Fortune and has played well in the role. Woods played the entire game against TCU and had one of the best games for any WVU defensive back this season.
Woods tallied three solo tackles, two assisted tackles, one tackle for a loss, one fumble recovery and one interception against the Horned Frogs. The redshirt junior is tied for first on the team in fumble recoveries and interceptions and is sixth on the team in pass breakups with two.
West Virginia returns to action against No. 11 Oklahoma State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.