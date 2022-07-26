The legendary former West Virginia quarterback Pat White is making a big career move. The former Alcorn State and Alabama State quarterbacks coach and South Florida running backs coach has been hired by the National Football League’s Los Angeles Chargers as an offensive assistant.
White committed to the Mountaineers as a high school senior and started for four seasons after redshirting in 2004. In those four seasons, White earned First Team All-Big East honors three times and was named Big East Offensive Player of The Year in 2006 and 2007.
He led the Mountaineers to a 4-0 record in bowl games and became the first quarterback in college football history to go 4-0 in bowl games. One memorable year for White was 2007, when he led the Mountaineers to an 11-2 record and a No. 6 ranking after defeating the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 2, 2008.
The Mountaineers achieved records of 11-1, 11-2, 11-2, 9-3, and final rankings of No. 5, No. 10, No. 6 and No. 23 in White’s four seasons playing for the team. In total, White passed for 6,049 yards and 56 touchdowns on 12 yards per attempt and completed 64.8% of his passes. He set the career rushing record for quarterbacks at 4,480 yards and scored 47 rushing touchdowns.
White also holds the records for wins by a WVU quarterback (sixth-most in NCAA history), and for total touchdowns in the Big East.
Following his time in college football, White was selected in the 2nd round with the 44th pick of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. Now, White returns to the NFL as a coach.
White commented on his new job on Twitter, tweeting “Super charged!!!” with three lightning bolt emojis, since the Chargers’ nickname is the “bolts”.
White will be able to help the Chargers this season with his experience as a dual-threat quarterback. He will be able to share his wisdom of both passing and running with Justin Herbert and his offense.
From 2018-2019, White was the quarterbacks coach at Alcorn State of the SFCS under offensive coordinator Ryan Stanchek, his offensive lineman at WVU. In his two seasons, Alcorn State went 9-4 (6-1 SWAC) twice and won the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship game in both seasons.
While at Alcorn State, White coached successive SWAC Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-SWAC quarterback winners, Noah Johnson in 2018 and Felix Harper in 2019.
During his single season at South Florida as running backs coach in 2020, White developed Brian Battie, who earned Consensus All-American honors in 2021. Beattie was just the second player to do so in program history.
At Alabama State in 2021, White coached quarterback Ryan Nettles, who earned 2021 SWAC Freshman of the Year honors and was a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award for best FCS freshman.
White and his players have both experienced success when he is on a coaching staff. The Chargers hope that trend continues in Los Angeles.