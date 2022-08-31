In a pep rally for Pittsburgh football on Tuesday night, Pittsburgh starting quarterback and USC transfer Kedon Slovis had something to say to the Mountaineers ahead of Thursday's Backyard Brawl matchup.
Slovis is seen up on stage in his game jersey at the pep rally shouting, "I have one last thing to say, fuck West Virginia!" as fans joined in on the statement.
My QB! Can Thursday get here already pic.twitter.com/B4C9GTAISj— Ryan Platt (@Ryan24_34) August 31, 2022
Slovis will be starting his first game for the Panthers on Thursday after transferring last fall from USC.
Slovis at USC played in 27 total games across three seasons, amassing 7,576 yards, 58 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.
Catch the first Backyard Brawl in over a decade on Thursday, with kickoff between Pitt and West Virginia set for 7 p.m. from Acrisure Stadium.
The game will also be televised on ESPN with College GameDay on campus.