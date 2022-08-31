With the long-awaited matchup just a day away, the energy is inflating and flowing in both Morgantown and Pittsburgh. Both teams and their fans have been prepping anticipation of the Backyard Brawl.
On Thursday night, the Mountaineers will take the field after months of practicing for the incoming matchup. Tensions are high, and the excitement between fanbases, as well as in each athletic department, are increasingly elevated.
With energy rising and students preparing to rock Acrisure Stadium for the game against Pittsburgh, it seems like Pitt is feeling the same anticipation leading up to Thursday’s brawl.
Pittsburgh athletic director Heather Lyke recognizes the passion of the tradition that follows the long awaited return of the Backyard Brawl, voicing the opinions of many fans counting down the days until Thursday.
“Passionate rivalry games like the Backyard Brawl make college football special and unique. There has been an incredible energy leading up to Thursday night, not just this week but all summer long,” Lyke said. “We are honored to host the long-awaited renewal of this great series. Acrisure Stadium is going to be electric and ESPN made a great decision in giving this game a national showcase.”
WVU and Pitt have been working together prior to the rivalry matchup, offering a friendly charity competition on which program can raise the most money for the Ronald McDonald House.
The charity competition, coined the Backyard Brawl Giving Challenge, was announced by West Virginia’s athletic department on Aug. 25, allowing fans to donate online or in person during the game.
With this competition, it transcends football and allows the energy of a rivalry to be put towards a good cause, adding an additional competition between the teams while offering an avenue for passionate fans to donate to the cause.
The game is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. and spectators will be able to catch the game on ESPN. Attendees, remember a clear bag policy is in place, gates open two hours before kickoff and tailgating opens five hours before the start of the game.