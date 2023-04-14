The West Virginia University Gold-Blue Spring Football Game is right around the corner and will give Mountaineer fans their first look at the roster for the upcoming season.
Whether they are new to the program or competing for a starting job, there are several players to look out for in this year’s scrimmage.
Nicco Marchiol, Quarterback
Rising sophomore quarterback Nicco Marchiol has become a fan favorite since his commitment last offseason, and now has the opportunity to compete for the starting job.
Marchiol played in last year’s spring game, finishing with 75 yards on 10-19 passing. He also finished with 26 rushing yards with one touchdown on nine attempts.
In the regular season, Marchiol finished with 61 passing yards and had a 26-yard passing touchdown against Towson.
The Chandler, Arizona native will be competing for the starting quarterback position against rising junior Garrett Greene, who started the last two games for the Mountaineers in 2022.
Jaylen Anderson, Running Back
Running back Jaylen Anderson, also a rising sophomore, will make his return to WVU after grabbing the attention of fans in his freshman campaign.
Anderson finished in 2022 with 275 yards and two touchdowns. In last year’s spring game, he led all rushers with 41 yards on seven attempts with a longest rush of 15.
While fans should watch for Anderson, the same can be said for the entire running back room. With Chad Scott’s promotion from running backs coach to offensive coordinator and the returning of Tony Mathis Jr., Justin Johnson Jr. and C.J. Donaldson, the offense could be very run-heavy in 2023.
Devin Carter, Wide Receiver
Devin Carter, a sixth-year receiver transfer from NC State will be joining the wide receiver corps for WVU this upcoming season.
Carter played five seasons at NC State, from 2018-2022, including the 2020 COVID season.
He played nine games last season, had 25 catches, 406 yards and 2 TD’s, and averaged 16.2 yds per catch and 45.1 yds per game.
Carter is very experienced in college football at the Power 5 level, and should be a reliable receiver for WVU’s quarterback to throw to this upcoming season.
The Mountaineers lost two leading receivers, Bryce Ford-Wheaton to the NFL Draft and Kaden Prather to transfer portal, so Mountaineer fans should be eager to see Carter take the field this spring.
Montre Miller, cornerback
Montre Miller, a redshirt senior transfer from Kent State, joins WVU for his sixth season in college football.
Last season, Miller played all 12 games and finished with 52 tackles, including 40 solo stops, two interceptions, eight pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
He will provide some much-needed depth to a cornerback room that lost four members since last season to the transfer portal.
The 5’11”, 187-pound cornerback comes to Morgantown with one year left of eligibility.
Davoan Hawkins, Defensive Lineman
Redshirt senior Davoan Hawkins transferred to WVU in January, and adds some key depth to the front seven.
He played in 11 games for Tennessee State in 2022, finishing with 16 solo tackles and 31 total.
Hawkins joins a defensive front that allowed 149.6 rushing yards per game last season. With the loss of Taij Alston, the defensive line will need other players to step up.
The game will take place on Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium.