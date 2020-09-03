Earlier in the summer, as the Big Ten, Pac 12 and many other conferences were canceling their college football seasons for the fall, the Big 12, ACC and SEC remained stout in their plans to move on with the 2020 season.
Even with two of the five Power Five conferences canceling, West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee thinks the Big 12 handled the situation well amidst the pandemic.
“It’s a crazy time,” Gee told the Daily Athenaeum. "The Big 12 made decisions based on health protocols, and I think we've made the right choice.”
Recent reports have indicated that the Big Ten has potentially looked into starting the season this fall in October. However, no concrete evidence has come out of these reports, while the other Power Five conferences are less than two weeks away from beginning their seasons.
"College football and mainly college sports are a spiritual thing, and they add to our country's positive things," Gee said. “During this time, I think we need some positivity like college football.”
Even with a shortened season and fewer teams playing, President Gee sees positivity in a season like the one in 2020 for the Mountaineers.
“We’re at least two leagues closer to the national championship,” Gee said. “We have a very young team, but I have great confidence in our football coach, and I think they’re going to surprise a lot of people this year.”
The Big 12 conference is playing a 10-game schedule with one non-conference opponent to open the season. The SEC is playing a 10-game season, but only conference opponents. With the addition of Notre Dame, the ACC will be playing an 11-game season with one non-conference opponent and 10 conference opponents for each team.
The West Virginia football season kicks off on Sep. 12 in Morgantown against Eastern Kentucky. The game will start at noon and be televised on FS1.